Swintt Game Preview of Upcoming Slot, Book of the East

Press Release: 10/8/2021 – Book Of The East is Swintt’s first game with Buy Feature mechanic. This beautifully designed 5×3 video slot with 243 ways to win takes you to the Far East to the times of boat battles and brave warriors.

Landing 3 Book Symbols trigger 8 Free Spins with Expanding Symbol that is selected randomly at the beginning of the Free Spins. Free Spins can be re-triggered and you can be rewarded with extra 8 spins. To create more excitement in the game, by collecting 3 Key Symbols the Book Feature is launched, random Expanding Symbol is selected and chances for winning up to 4,434 x your bet are increased.

Embark on the Book Of The East adventure now, we are ready to set the sail!

Free Spins:

3 or more Book Symbols appearing in any position trigger the Free Spins and Multiplier Win! Free Spins can be re-triggered with additional 8 Free Spins and corresponding Multiplier Win.

Expanding Symbol:

Expanding Symbol is randomly chosen at the beginning of the Free Spins. During the Free Spins and after the payout of regular symbols, the Expanding Symbol may expand to cover 3 positions on the reel and play like the regular symbol but pay on non-adjacent symbols and on all lines played. Expanding Symbols only expand if enough symbols for a win a present.

Random Expanding Symbol is awarded when 3 Key Symbols are collected. The Expanding Symbol will be in play for the subsequent spin after the 3 Key Symbols are collected.

Key Game Information

Reels: 5

Paylines: 10

RTP range: 92.24% – 96.18%

Volatility: High

Max Win: 4,434 x bet

Release Date: 26th October 2021