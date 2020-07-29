Top 5 UK Online Casinos That Offer The Best Payouts

If we talk about the question – which UK casino platform delivers the best pay outs, the answer would not be straightforward or easy, as there are multiple factors that must be considered. The types of payment options used, whether there are high-paying games or not are couple of the many factors that would need to be paid heed to.

Another significant factor that can’t be ignored is the pay-out percentage or the RTP (Return to Player) percentage of the offered games. Different online casinos offer different RTPs, however, they normally vary from 95% to 98%. The corresponding pay-out reports are certified by independent auditors. Here in this article we have listed some of the top payout casinos operating in the UK today.

Whenever you are looking at the pay-out data of different online casinos, please always keep in mind that often this data is nothing but a snapshot taken at a particular time, and may not accurately represent the pay-outs delivered each month. Nevertheless, the list of casinos with highest pay-out rates can still serve as a useful guide in helping players decide their preferable online gambling platforms. Let’s go through the list below.

Dunder Casino – RTP of 97.85%

For the past few years since Dunder Casino has been operating, their team has worked tirelessly to build a solid player base. This is one of the many reasons that they are able to offer such an attractive pay-out rate of 97.85% to their players, as well as a superior casino game selection. They are expected to continue doing the good job in the future too.

Cashmio Casino – RTP of 96.49%

Cashmio Casino is essentially a fun-themed online casino which offers excellent welcome rewards to the new signups, apart from classic casino offerings and top-rated slots from well-known software providers in the industry. Having an attractive Return to Player percentage of 96.49%, it is definitely worth checking out.

All British Casino – RTP of 95.63%

An independent UK-based online casino, it offers an attractive pay-out percentage of 95.63%. Combine that with their modern software and excellent selection of casino games, you get a winning combination, well evident in the way that they’ve been performing of late.

Videoslots – RTP of 95.10%

Targeted specifically at lovers of video slot games, it is a heaven for anyone who loves this genre of online casino games. On offer are more than 2000 varieties of online slots from top-rated providers in the industry. That combined with a respectable RTP of 95.10% makes Videoslots a must-visit for any online slot enthusiast. So whether you’re after some life-changing progressive jackpot slots or some music-themed slot titles, you’ll find it all at Videoslots.

Goliath Casino – RTP of 94.77%

Goliath Casino is presently counted amongst the best online casinos operating in the United Kingdom. Offering a fairly large selection of online casino games from top-rated software providers, they have done an excellent job by being able to offer a pay-out percentage of 94.77% to all their players.

Although pay-out percentage is a prominent factor that must be considered while selecting an online casino, you should also look at other aspects like promotions, withdrawal options, pay-out times, game selection, VIP offers, loyalty programs etc. before making the final choice.