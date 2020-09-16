True Lab Expands its European Footprint with the Avento MT Partnership

The entire True Lab games suite is now available at the operator’s well-known casino brands SlotV, Mrbit and Frank Casino. The offering includes the studio’s latest top-quality titles such as Day & Night, Sunstrike, Startup Valley and others.

The True Lab games offering by the Avento MT Limited brands is backed by tailored promo tools that will help provide a smoother experience to casino players.

“We’re very happy to see True Lab growing further into regulated markets with its rapidly emerging suite of fresh and amazing-looking games. The current deal will open our portfolio at some very promising casino brands, and we look forward to meeting their players’ highest expectations”, said True Lab CBDO Vasily Polynov.

“True Lab is a rapidly emerging provider, which has already shown its potential in our target markets. Given our intent to diversify the casino offering, we welcome this promising new name to all our brands”, said Andy Kex, co-founder of Avento MT.

About True Lab

True Lab is an MGA licensed iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip group of companies. True Lab offers titles with unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.

About Avento MT Limited

Avento MT Limited is a Malta-based operator that obtained its MGA and SGA licence in the last few years. It operates the three successful brands SlotV.com, Mrbit.com and FrankCasino.com. It has partnered with the top game providers within the industry and shall continue to grow in the coming months by introducing new brands to its licences.