Victoria Wild Slot Release from True Lab

True Lab, a game provider within the True Flip group, presents its latest video slot with vivid arts and engaging bonus features.

Hunting for treasures, Victoria has to conquer the drought-ridden desert. Whenever two Tornado Wilds drop out on the reels, a Sandstorm begins. A Wild then randomly moves across the reels and collapses into a thunderstorm of sticky Tornado re-spins if two Wilds match.

Victoria collects the Oasis symbols, advancing to the chilling splashes and soft palm shadows where Oasis Free Spins cure her fatigue with the Waterfall Wilds expanding to an extra reel.

A dedicated Scatter will bring Victoria to the Lost Temple that opens the Secret Treasury and its Wheel of Desires once seven Lamp Wilds are collected – granting up to x25 the Free Spins total win, besides more Free Spins and loads of coins!

Victoria Wild has 15 paylines, three types of Wilds, collectible symbols, and three unique Free Spin locations with an extra reel. The Temple Scatters appear both in the base game and in the Oasis Free Spins – enabling a quick shift between bonus locations.

“With its complex features and really beautiful art, Victoria is a well-balanced and perfectly executed game. I believe it will drive interest at any casino and appeal to a diverse audience” said Mikhail Urazalinov, True Lab CPO.

Check out the demo at https://vw.trueflip.co/.

Launch February 2020 Type 3×5 + 3×6 video-slot Paylines 15 Max win x 6600 RTP 96.40% Volatility Medium Mobile Yes, HTML5 Languages 10+



About True Lab

True Lab is an MGA licensed iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip group of companies. True Lab offers titles with deeply unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.