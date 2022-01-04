What are the Best Video Slots Online?

Playing video slots has been made easier thanks to the advent of online casinos, which give you the chance to play these games from the comfort of your own home.

These days, there are plenty of sites that offer impressive graphics and even more impressive bonuses along with their games, but how do you know which one offers the best slots? Whether you’re looking for classic three-reelers or progressive jackpot ones, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best video slots online today!

Top Video Slot Providers

Playtech, Microgaming, NYX Gaming Group, Novomatic, Scientific Games Interactive, Play’n GO. Top Slot Games: Marvel slots, Game of Thrones slots, Gonzo’s Quest slot, Break Da Bank Again slot , Super Nudge 6000. If you’re looking for online slots with progressive jackpots and a whole lot more besides then we think that you’ll find one of these providers and their top video slots offers to be perfect for your needs. Not sure which provider or game is best for you? Read on…

Real Time Gaming

The highest quality, most entertaining slots available online can be found in RTG’s library of games. Using proprietary software that translates user input into high-quality graphics and sound effects, RTG offers an impressive lineup of video slots with superb graphics and audio. This is coupled with a suite of features that users can utilize to maximize their gaming experience. All of these features make RTG one of the best names in casino games – visit them today!

Net Entertainment

If you’re looking for a casino that has lots of slots to choose from, then Net Entertainment is worth checking out. Founded in 1996, NetEnt’s network of sites have more than 500 games available on any given day. The company has made its name with 3D and video slots, but it also offers an excellent choice of table games such as blackjack and roulette. For example, Triple Star and Fruit Farm are two of NetEnt’s progressive jackpot slots. You can find these popular titles at SlotsMillion, which regularly runs promotions where players can bag big rewards. Meanwhile, Royal Panda is another site that makes good use of Net Ent software; there, you can play versions of Gonzo’s Quest or Game Of Thrones by Microgaming. All told, these companies account for around 20% of all online gaming traffic—making them leaders in their field.

NextGen Gaming

NextGen Gaming is one of my favorite online slot software providers. The slots made by NextGen Gaming have outstanding graphics and great bonus features. One of my favorite slots from NextGen Gaming is Fruit Zen. In Fruit Zen, you’ll enjoy watching fruits fill up your Zen meter as it climbs higher and higher! When you fill up your Zen meter, a new series of 3 fruity reels will appear! With such wonderful bonuses and awesome rewards, who wouldn’t love playing these amazing games? It’s no wonder why so many people play NextGen Gaming slots; they offer premium experience in every aspect. With phenomenal graphics, incredible animations, awesome bonuses and frequent payouts, what more could you ask for? If you haven’t played any games by NextGen Gaming yet, then check out some of their best releases today! They have tons of great games waiting for you.

Play N Go

The house edge of Play N Go’s slots is below average, as Play N Go focuses on releasing a small number of slots with high potential. In general, you can expect a return to player (RTP) at least around 97% in most Play N Go slots. Progressive jackpots are also common among Play N Go’s releases, with five or more progressives able to be found in any given release. One caveat is that many of these progressive slots require higher bet sizes in order to play than other machines will. Of course, it wouldn’t be fair for us not to mention that every time a slot from Play N Go comes out, you can find them here first! Check out our reviews of their newest releases here!

Rival Gaming

Slot games from Rival Gaming encompass a variety of themes. Among their most popular releases are The Super Eighties, Zombies and Bears, and Dragon King. Fruity Garden is one of their lighter offerings that has proved to be quite popular among online gamblers. Many online casinos offer Vegas Hits slots like Tomb Raider, Zeus III: Lightning Bolt, Deep Sea Fish Hunter and others at no cost to you as a new player. You might also want to try out Realtime Gaming’s Goldfish or Fairway Solitaire. You’ll find these and many other casino games available for instant play across a number of platforms including Windows PC, Mac OS X, Linux operating systems, iPhone and iPad devices, Android phones and tablets, Blackberry handhelds and Windows Phone 7 models.