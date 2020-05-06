Win Cash in Betsoft Gaming’s May 2020 “Take the Bank” Promotion

Premium content provider Betsoft Gaming is giving its players a chance to “Take the Bank” of all its cash with an incredible promotion this May 2020.

Players can now win a share of the total of €28,000 in cash prize money that is being given away by Betsoft throughout the month of May.

From the 4th May, and each week onwards €7,000 in cash prizes will be won each week. The promotion will consist of 3 tournaments in each of the first 3 weeks and one Lucky Prize Draw in the final 4th week, ending on 31st of May 2020.

The first phase of the promotion includes 3 weekly tournaments offering the top 7 players on the leaderboard, a share of the €7,000 per week. The promotion includes 7 popular Betsoft titles; Take the Bank, Total Overdrive, Gemmed, Gold Canyon, The Golden Owl of Athena, Heist and of course Lucky Seven.

In the 4th week and final phase of the promotion a “Lucky Prize Draw” will randomly select 7 qualified players. Each of these lucky 7 qualified players will then instantly win €1,000 in CASH as their prize. One ticket is all it could take to qualify and win!

Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director, Betsoft Gaming said: ‘We are delighted to announce our exciting May promotion. Throughout the entire period we will be giving away €28,000 across 7 popular Betsoft titles. We will award €7,000 in cash prizes weekly to the players who make it to the top of the leaderboards. For those who don’t, there’s still a chance to win big in our final random prize draw. Seven is the Lucky Number!’

About Betsoft Gaming Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles is proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.