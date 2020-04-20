Be the Next Big Winner at Jackpot City Online Casino

Jackpot City Casino Celebrates Biggest Jackpot Winners! This Week Over €150K Awarded to Slot Players…There is Over €17,062,840 to Be Won!

Jackpot City Casino has been paying out tons of big winners over the past week. Thanks to the ‘Winners’ page located on the casino website; real money winners are displayed in real-time. Jackpot City powers off the Microgaming platform with most of their progressive jackpot games a part of the Microgaming Jackpot Network. Jackpot City offers online slots, blackjack, roulette, live dealer games and online bingo. Plenty of variety for all players to be the next big winner!

The latest big Jackpot City Casino winners this past week-

Alaskan Fishing €35,448

Lucky Twins Jackpot €37,518

Rabbit in the Hat €11,250

Tiki Vikings €3,380

Basketball Star €22,482

Fortunium €10,134

Evolution Blackjack €27,775

Jungle Jim and the Lost Sphinx €15,122

New players claim your $1,600 welcome bonus with the first four deposits. The welcome bonus equals out to a $400 bonus with each deposit. Each of the first four deposits will be matched by 100%. Jackpot City Casino’s general terms and conditions apply to all bonuses.