Get on Luxury Casinos Daily Winner’s List!

Wow, have you seen Luxury Casinos winner’s list lately? We try to stay on top of the daily wins, but we haven’t reported on it in a while.
Over the last few days there have been tons of big winners which is no surprise! Luxury Casino powers off the Microgaming software offering more than 550 games.
|Winner
|Game
|Amount
|Date
|M.L.
|Animals of Africa
|CA$6660
|02/19/2021
|M.L.
|Betty’s Full Service
|CA$4921
|02/19/2021
|C.C.
|Forbidden Throne
|€2765.60
|02/18/2021
|P.L.
|Robojack
|€2494.50
|02/18/2021
|M.W.
|African Quest
|CA$2180.80
|02/18/2021
|A.A.
|Thunderstruck II
|$4050
|02/18/2021
|A.A.
|Girls with Guns – Jungle Heat
|$2775.60
|02/18/2021
|A.A.
|Thunderstruck II – High Limit
|$4168
|02/18/2021
|L.T.
|Rhyming Reels Georgie Porgie
|CA$7916
|02/18/2021
|C.C.
|CashaPillar
|€2089.62
|02/18/2021
|V.N.
|Voila
|CA$1600
|02/18/2021
|J.M.
|Emerald Gold
|CA$15,087
|02/18/2021
|Y.L.
|Casino Rewards 20 Year Celebration
|€5276.25
|02/17/2021
|E.L.
|Animals of Africa
|€5205.25
|02/17/2021
|A.A.
|Thunderstruck II
|$6666
|02/17/2021
|A.A.
|Girls with Guns – Jungle Heat
|$25,408.20
|02/17/2021
|A.A.
|Thunderstruck II – High Limit
|$4530
|02/17/2021
|G.S.
|3 Tiny Gods
|CA$1878
|02/17/2021
|L.A.
|Football Star
|CA$1725
|02/16/2021
|C.C.
|Isis
|€1562.20
|02/16/2021
|L.A.
|Assassin Moon
|CA$3964.50
|02/16/2021
|M.N.
|Animals of Africa
|€2903.75
|02/16/2021
|H.A.
|CashaPillar
|$1508.80
|02/16/2021
|N.B.
|Burning Desire
|€2400
|02/16/2021
You too could be on the winner’s list just like the daily winner’s. Why not try and get your name on the list with a welcome bonus worth $1,000. The first five deposits will be matched up to $1,000 total.
Here’s how the welcome bonus works:
First Deposit will be matched 100% up to $150
Second Deposit will be matched 50% up to $200
Third Deposit will be matched 25% up to $300
Fourth Deposit will be matched 50% up to $200
Fifth Deposit will be matched 100% up to $150
Visit Luxury Casino today to join the winner’s list!