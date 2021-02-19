Get on Luxury Casinos Daily Winner’s List!

By
Tanya L.
-
0
8
Wow, have you seen Luxury Casinos winner’s list lately? We try to stay on top of the daily wins, but we haven’t reported on it in a while.

Over the last few days there have been tons of big winners which is no surprise! Luxury Casino powers off the Microgaming software offering more than 550 games.

Winner Game Amount Date
M.L. Animals of Africa CA$6660 02/19/2021
M.L. Betty’s Full Service CA$4921 02/19/2021
C.C. Forbidden Throne €2765.60 02/18/2021
P.L. Robojack €2494.50 02/18/2021
M.W. African Quest CA$2180.80 02/18/2021
A.A. Thunderstruck II $4050 02/18/2021
A.A. Girls with Guns – Jungle Heat $2775.60 02/18/2021
A.A. Thunderstruck II – High Limit $4168 02/18/2021
L.T. Rhyming Reels Georgie Porgie CA$7916 02/18/2021
C.C. CashaPillar €2089.62 02/18/2021
V.N. Voila CA$1600 02/18/2021
J.M. Emerald Gold CA$15,087 02/18/2021
Y.L. Casino Rewards 20 Year Celebration €5276.25 02/17/2021
E.L. Animals of Africa €5205.25 02/17/2021
A.A. Thunderstruck II $6666 02/17/2021
A.A. Girls with Guns – Jungle Heat $25,408.20 02/17/2021
A.A. Thunderstruck II – High Limit $4530 02/17/2021
G.S. 3 Tiny Gods CA$1878 02/17/2021
L.A. Football Star CA$1725 02/16/2021
C.C. Isis €1562.20 02/16/2021
L.A. Assassin Moon CA$3964.50 02/16/2021
M.N. Animals of Africa €2903.75 02/16/2021
H.A. CashaPillar $1508.80 02/16/2021
N.B. Burning Desire €2400 02/16/2021

You too could be on the winner’s list just like the daily winner’s. Why not try and get your name on the list with a welcome bonus worth $1,000. The first five deposits will be matched up to $1,000 total.

Here’s how the welcome bonus works:

First Deposit will be matched 100% up to $150
Second Deposit will be matched 50% up to $200
Third Deposit will be matched 25% up to $300
Fourth Deposit will be matched 50% up to $200
Fifth Deposit will be matched 100% up to $150

Visit Luxury Casino today to join the winner’s list!

