Jackpot Capital $10 Free Chip on Let ‘em Ride Jackpot Win

August 19, 2022 (Press Release) – A Jackpot Capital Casino player has just had a massive win and the casino is celebrating by giving all players some free cash to play with. Diane T., 67, won $21,262.25 playing Let ‘Em Ride.

“I’ve been playing online casino games for a long time,” said Diane. “I’ve had lots of nice wins, but never this much, that’s for sure!”

Jackpot Capital has four poker games and seven slots with progressive jackpots. When playing a progressive jackpot game, part of every bet adds to the progressive jackpot which continues to grow until it’s hit.

“I don’t always play the progressive, but this time I was feeling lucky so I went for it. Am I ever glad I did!”

“The first thing I’ll do is pay off my credit cards,” said the winner. “After that there should be plenty left to take a nice little trip. My daughter is a little old for Disneyland but since we never went when she was a kid maybe now’s the time to take her and my two grand daughters!”

To celebrate Diane’s win, Jackpot Capital is giving all active players a $10 free bonus:

$10 Free Bonus

All players that have deposited in previous 15 days are eligible

Bonus code: HAPPYDIANE

Available August 19-26, 2022

Jackpot Capital has hundreds of real money online slots and table games and adds at least one new game every month. Earlier this month they added the new Doragon’s Gems and players can still take advantage of an introductory bonus for that game.

44 Free Spins on Doragon’s Gems

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: DORAGONS-GEMS

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

Doragon’s Gems is a high volatility slot game with Cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature.