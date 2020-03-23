Join Platinum Play Casino To Become Their Next Jackpot Winner

There are $19,920,712.66 Reasons to Play Platinum Play Casino and You Only Need One Spin to Win!

There are $19,920,712.66 reasons to play Platinum Play Casino! Platinum’s progressive jackpots are out of control with all jackpot games totaling life changing prize amounts. Platinum Play’s jackpot games include several slots, table games, video poker, live casino and more. Some of the casinos popular progressive slots includes Mega Moolah Progressive, King Cashalot and Major Millions.

The progressive table games are similar to the regular table games with an added feature, a fixed side bet that lets you try your next hand at winning the jackpot. Jackpot Deuces is a popular progressive video poke game, and Roulette Royale is one of the progressive table games.

Platinum Play has dedicated a section of the website with tips on how to maximize your chances at landing one of the progressive jackpots. This is a must read section that will not only throw a few tips your way, but to familiarize yourself how progressive jackpots work.

If more than $19 million aren’t enough to convince you to give Platinum Play Casino a try, maybe the generous welcome offer for new players will be. The first three deposits will be matched by 100% up to $800. The welcome offer is available in multiple currencies. When it comes to real bonuses and giving players real play, Platinum Play Casino offers all the above and more!