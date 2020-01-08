Life Changing Jackpot Win for an Unemployed Reno Man

An unemployed Reno man had an exciting change of bad luck when he landed a life changing jackpot recently.

Unemployed for about the past 15 years, Lawrence Fuller was playing a penny slot at the famous Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa in Reno. Fuller was betting $1.80 a spin when he triggered the life changing jackpot worth $888,585.03. Super Lucky Times Pay is the slot Fuller was playing. The slot is a progressive jackpot slot that started the progressive with a $1,000 payout over 10 years ago. The progressive amount grew over the last 10 plus years to reach the almost $900,000 win.

Fuller hit the jackpot at 1:52am, just 20 minutes into game play when he won one of the biggest jackpots on a penny machine at the casino resort. This win is the latest massive win at the Atlantic over the past week. January 1, 2020 Nancy K. hit an astounding $34,955.26.

Fuller said his win is definitely life changing and he has huge plans for the money with putting it in the bank until he decides what he will do with it all. Atlantis said this is definitely the biggest jackpot they have paid in a few years. Their last huge win was in 2017 when a lucky keno player won $2 million.