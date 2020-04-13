Luxury Casino is Microgaming’s Mega Moolah’s Latest Jackpot Winner

Microgaming’s Progressive Jackpot Network Paid Out the Third Largest Jackpot in Mega Moolah History Last Week

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network paid out its third largest jackpot on Mega Moolah last week, and you could be next! The massive win instantly turned a Canadian online casino player into a millionaire, CAD$16,496,347.95 at Jackpot City Casino! The win marks for the first jackpot payout this year, and the third largest in the history of the online slot.

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network is one of the biggest in the online gambling industry. Mega Moolah as well as a few other Microgaming slots all share the same jackpot. Winning the jackpot can happen at random, after any given spin no matter the bet size.

