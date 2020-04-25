Luxury Casino Winners List is Getting Bigger and Bigger

Visit Luxury Casino and See Why They Pay More Players the Biggest Progressive Jackpots Online

We already new that Luxury Casino is one of the biggest paying online casinos in the industry. It wasn’t until today when we realized they have been paying out the big bucks lately! Their recent winners list is massive with tons of big winners the last few days. Luxury Casino powers off the Microgaming platform. There are more than 550 games to choose including Microgaming’s Network Progressive games. It’s no surprise that there are so many big winners, Microgaming is one of the top leading gaming providers that offers the most popular games including branded slots, table games, bingo, scratch cards and more.

Winer’s List:

E.P. Multi Player Roulete Diamond Edition CA$2664 04/24/2020

N.D. Thunderstruck II – High Limit €1662 04/24/2020

J.N. Football Star €3192.50 04/24/2020

J.N. Rugby Star €2019.60 04/24/2020

A.W. Bust The Bank CA$5205 04/24/2020

Y.L. Jacks or Better €1800 04/24/2020

Y.L. Break Away Deluxe €3882 04/24/2020

S.B. Playboy CA$1604.60 04/23/2020

E.M. Forbidden Throne €2246 04/23/2020

J.N. Rugby Star €4477.50 04/23/2020

A.G. Game Of Thrones CA$1740 04/23/2020

M.F. Age of Discovery CA$1968.75 04/23/2020

C.F. Agent Jane Blonde €1719 04/22/2020

C.C. Break Away Deluxe €5981.80 04/22/2020

A.W. Bust The Bank CA$3110.40 04/22/2020

A.G. Thunderstruck II CA$1740 04/22/2020

J.N. Life of Riches €3011.20 04/22/2020

Play Luxury Casino today if you haven’t already played. If you are new Luxury welcomes all new players with a $1,000 welcome bonus on the first five deposits. The first deposit is matched by 100% up to $150, the second is matched by 50% up to $200, the third deposit is matched by 25% up to $300, the fourth deposit will receive a 50% bonus up to $200 and the fifth a 100% up to $150.