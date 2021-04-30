Microgaming’s Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah Hits Record-Breaking €19.4 million

ISLE OF MAN, 30 April 2021 – Microgaming’s iconic Mega Moolah progressive jackpot has set a new payout record with an incredible €19,430,723.60 win on Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah.

Struck by a player in Belgium at Napoleon Sports & Casino on 27 April 2021, the eight-figure sum marks the largest ever jackpot win on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah, which holds the record for the world’s largest payout in an online slot machine – a record which it has now beaten for a second time with this latest win.

The €19.4 million win comes hot on the heels of two top-tier jackpots triggered on Microgaming’s WowPot jackpot, which paid out a huge €17,529,047.11* and €2,025,388.75 on 14 April and 19 April respectively. As with all wins on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, the winner will receive their prize as a lump sum.

Developed exclusively for Microgaming by Triple Edge Studios, Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah takes players down the rabbit hole in search of gold coins and big wins, serving up a magical gameplay experience infused with vibrant artwork and wonderful win potential.

Launched in May 2020, this whimsical progressive jackpot slot is just one in a series of new titles to feature the iconic Mega Moolah. The game has now conjured up more than 500,000 wins and over €46 million in prizes across all jackpot tiers.

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network remains an industry stalwart, having paid out more than €1.3 billion* across all jackpots, tiers and games to date.

John Coleman, CEO at Microgaming, comments: “We’re absolootly delighted to see Mega Moolah make history once again with its latest record-breaking win, and what an incredible win it is – €19.4 million! That’s the largest jackpot payout in an online slot of all time. Congrats to the player, and well done to Napoleon Sports & Casino on their second Mega jackpot win on our network in as many weeks.”

Tim De Borle, CEO at Napoleon Sports & Casino, adds: “This is a historic day for Napoleon Sports & Casino. We are completely over the moon. The winner of the Mega Moolah jackpot read about our player winning €2 million+ with the WowPot and pursued his own dreams and luck on the other Microgaming jackpot-giant Mega Moolah. It almost feels like our site has become “the home of the jackpot”. This record breaking jackpot is the absolute highlight of the amazing partnership we have with Microgaming.”