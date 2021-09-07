Microgaming’s Ancient Fortunes™: Poseidon WowPot Megaways™ Hit €3.8M

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming’s newest progressive jackpot slot, Ancient Fortunes™: Poseidon WowPot Megaways™, has paid out at a massive €3,898,637.78* prize at Videoslots Casino.

A Videoslots player in Sweden struck the top WowPot jackpot on 23 August 2021, just four days after Ancient Fortunes™: Poseidon WowPot Megaways™ went live to operators on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network.

Developed exclusively for Microgaming by Triple Edge Studios, the mythology themed online slot is the first to employ Big Time Gaming’s trademarked Megaways™ mechanic alongside the WowPot progressive jackpot, which debuted in February 2021.

The latest WowPot win is the second largest in the jackpot’s history, eclipsed only by a whopping €17,529,047.11* hit on 14 April 2021, and it marks the fourth millionaire* to be made by WowPot to date.

So far this year, Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network has awarded 2.6 million wins across all jackpots, tiers and games, equating to more than €143 million and taking all-time wins above the €1.45 billion† mark.

John Coleman, CEO at Microgaming, comments: “It’s amazing to see another massive WowPot win dropping just days after Ancient Fortunes™: Poseidon WowPot Megaways™ was released network-wide to our customers. Congratulations to Videoslots on this impressive payout, and to their player in Sweden.”

William Ahlberg, Head of Commercials at Videoslots, adds: “We’re thrilled to provide our players with access to many of Microgaming’s legendary progressive jackpot slots – and even more so that one of our players has taken home the latest WowPot win, becoming a multi-millionaire!”