Microgaming’s Mega Moolah Jackpot Pays Out €6.5 Million

ISLE OF MAN, 15 June 2021 – The iconic Mega Moolah jackpot has been triggered for a roaring €6,597,136.10, marking the fifth win of seven figures or more* on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network this year and the hundredth in its history.

Playing the classic Mega Moolah slot, the winning player struck the massive prize on 4 June 2021. This latest Mega Moolah win comes just weeks after the legendary jackpot paid out a record-breaking €19.4 million* win on Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah.

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network has now paid out more the €1.4 billion* to date, with over €103 million* awarded across all jackpots, tiers and games so far in 2021.

John Coleman, CEO at Microgaming, comments: “I’m delighted to see another big jackpot win so soon after Mega Moolah dropped for €19.4 million in April. My congratulations go to Optibet and their player on this brilliant win. This is something of a milestone for Microgaming, being the 100th euro millionaire made on our progressive jackpot network.”

Chris Davis, CPO at Optibet, adds: “We were thrilled to hear the news that one of our players had struck the Mega jackpot on the legendary Mega Moolah. Not only was it the first Mega jackpot to be hit at Optibet, but it’s also a tremendous multi-million-euro prize!”