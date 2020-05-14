Microgaming’s Mega Moolah Strikes Again: Atlantean Treasures

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive jackpot has awarded its first Mega jackpot win through Atlantean Treasures™: Mega Moolah, which was hit for a colossal €7,784,425.63* last week following the game’s network-wide release on 25 February 2020.

The player won the seven-figure prize on 8 May 2020 at River Belle Casino and joins a wealth of millionaires made via Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, which has paid out over €1.1 billion since inception. As with all wins on the network, the €7.7 million win is due to be paid to the player in a lump sum**.

Taking Mega Moolah under the sea for the first time, Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah was developed exclusively for Microgaming by Neon Valley Studios™. The five-by-three reel, ten-payline slot includes an abundance of sunken riches, captivating artwork and colourful underwater creatures, alongside a wealth of features, including expanding wilds and respins, combined with the potential for extraordinary wins through the renowned Mega Moolah progressive jackpot. Since its network-wide release, Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah has awarded over €14.2 million across 238,594 jackpots, including 45 Major jackpots.

Microgaming continues to work alongside its network of independent studios to strengthen its industry-leading progressive jackpot network with exciting new progressive titles. Featuring the iconic Mega Moolah jackpot, which awarded a whopping €10.7 million jackpot at Jackpot City last month, Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah and Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah (Triple Edge Studios) went live in February and May respectively. Also in February, Microgaming launched its newly revamped WowPot jackpot with the release of Wheel of Wishes (Alchemy Gaming) – the first in a series of new games being added to the jackpot and network, with Sisters of Oz (Triple Edge Studios) next up.

Jean-Luc Ferriere, Chief Commercial Officer at Microgaming, comments: “Congratulations to the winning player for hitting the first ever Mega jackpot on Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah. The tremendous €7.7 million win marks another milestone for Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, and we look forward to further enhancing our growing portfolio with additional progressive games to deliver even more entertaining gameplay experiences and opportunities to win!”

* EUR currency equivalent. Each win on the network is communicated in EUR using a standard currency conversion rate applied on the day of the win or payout where necessary for the purpose of aggregating total wins.

** As with all wins on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, the seven-figure jackpot will be paid to the player in a lump sum by the operator, following standard verification checks.