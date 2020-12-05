Mom Will Spoil Her Kids This Christmas After Hitting $141,415 Jackpot

December 7, 2020 (Press Release) – A young mother of three is going to spoil her kids this Christmas thanks to a $141,415 jackpot win at WinADay Casino. The kids had just gone to bed and Jess was enjoying the popular Alice in Wonderland slot game on her iPad when Lady Luck smiled. She said she’s going on a Christmas shopping spree and also investing some of her win in cryptocurrency.

“Any time is a good time to hit the jackpot,” noted WinADay Casino manager Michael Hilary. “But a few weeks before Christmas – wow!”

Jess, a graphic designer, said she’s won lots of smaller amounts over the years, but “this is way, WAY more than I’ve won before.”

“I want to spoil my entire family at Christmas with presents!” she said. “I’m a mom of three so there’s a lot to buy. I’ll also invest more in crypto – I’m excited about some HUGE awesome savings.”

“I have not even told many people yet! My husband and my mom know. My kids know I won a prize but they’re too little to get it, it’s funny.”

“Alice in Wonderland is 100% my favorite game. I love the Halloween version as well – so cute!”

Alice in Wonderland features favorite characters from down the rabbit hole. Three “Alice” Scatter symbols trigger up to fifteen Free Spins where “Cake” symbols multiply the win. The Mad Hatter can change other symbols by throwing his hat onto them. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum are expanding Wilds. The popular game is one of many WinADay games tied to the casino’s progressive jackpot, which was just won in August when Sally F, a long-time VIP player won $240,798 playing Grand Liberty.

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin or Litecoin) is a popular option for deposits and withdrawals at WinADay Casino since transaction fees are low. For easy deposits without a crypto wallet, players can now use Cardbit. This week, players that deposit with cryptocurrency can claim a bonus.

