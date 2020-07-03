NetEnt’s Mega Fortune pays out record-breaking €2.6 million jackpot to Svenska Spel Sport & Casino customer

Stockholm-based player wins largest jackpot in online casino’s history

A player in Sweden became Svenska Spel Sport & Casino’s highest ever online slot winner on Saturday 27 June 2020 after claiming a SEK28 million (€2.6 million) jackpot prize with NetEnt’s Mega Fortune.

The pay-out smashed the operator’s previous jackpot record of almost SEK2.5 million (€238,500), which was won only a week before by another player in Stockholm when the game’s progressive Mega Jackpot landed.

“Our global jackpot games are continuing to break records across the globe and we’re proud to be able to bring such monumental wins to players through Mega Fortune,” said Andy Whitworth, Chief Commercial Officer at NetEnt. “We hope to continue raising the bar with even bigger jackpots in future.”

Niklas Örtbrant, Head of Online Casino, at Svenska Spel Sport & Casino, said: “To break records twice in two weeks with such a significant jump from the second to first highest win is incredible and we can’t wait to see what the jackpot climbs to next time. We wish all the best to the lucky player and hope they enjoy this life-changing sum.”

Mega Fortune has produced regular life-changing wins for players across the globe since launching in 2012 and has become a firm favourite among audiences world-wide, distributing six to seven figure sums in a host of markets.

The news follows another major NetEnt jackpot win in Pennsylvania, where one lucky player broke U.S records last month in claiming a $533,239 prize with Rush Street’s Playsugarhouse.com brand.

