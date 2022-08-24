Platinum Play Progressive Jackpot Pays Out for Players!

Platinum Play Casino! The Ultimate in Progressive Jackpots, Play to Win, Spin and Enjoy Over 700 modern and feature-rich online casino games!

Grab yourself a progressive win playing Platinum Play Casino! When it comes to progressive jackpots, Microgaming and Platinum Play Casino offers some of the biggest progressive payouts known to man.

As of current, the progressive jackpots waiting to pay out are more than $10,295,056. The Microgaming Jackpot Network is the biggest of its kind in the online casino industry.

Become an instant millionaire playing any of the available progressive jackpot games. There are more than 20 different progressives categories to choose from including progressive table games, slots, and video poker.

The progressive slots are the most popular ones with several, and we mean several to choose from. Major Millions, Fruit Fiesta, Cash Splash, King Cashalot, LotsaLoot, Mega Moolah Major and Mega Moolah Mega just to name a few. Some of the other popular progressive games include Jackpot Deuces, Roulette Royale, SupaJax, Triple Sevens Blackjack and Poker Ride.

Get started playing today for a chance to grab the next big progressive win. When you register and make your first deposit with Platinum Play you will receive a generous new player bonus offer worth 100% up to $800. This bonus is valid not only with the first deposit, but the first three.