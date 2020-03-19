Play the Palace of Winners and Claim Your Next Jackpot at Royal Panda

Get on Royal Panda’s Winner List! Lucky Player Wins Up to ₹986,012.50 at the Palace of Winners!

Royal Panda has one of the biggest jackpot rates in the online industry. They reward more progressive wins than any other online casino. There is a dedicated winner’s section of the casino that keeps players up to date with the latest jackpot wins including daily, weekly and monthly. Just this week millions have been paid out to lucky jackpot winners. Some of these big wins include a jackpot worth €12,234.84, ₹837,000.00, €7,726.45, €6,357.50 and ₹467,300.00.

There are more than 100 jackpot games offered across Royal Panda’s casino platform. Some of the jackpot games include Imperial Riches. Divine Fortune, Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah, Mega Moolah and Slots O Gold. These are just some of the slots. Other jackpot games consist of roulette, blackjack, video poker, live casino and table games.

Want to be the next name on the winner’s list? Play Royal Panda and when you make your first deposit Mr. Panda will give you a little boost. All new players will double their first deposit with the 100% welcome bonus match, up to $100. There is a 35x wagering requirement that must be met before winnings can be cashed out, but it’s totally possible especially with Royal Panda’s payouts with each and every one of their games!