Red Stags Progressive Slots are on Fire and You Could Be Next!

Let’s talk about Red Stag’s progressive jackpot slots! The progressive collection is quite impressive with tons of exciting and thrilling slot titles all paying out life changing wins.

Below is a list of Red Stags most popular progressive slots. Please note all jackpot amounts were verified as of this writing.

3x Cool Cherry- 1 payline offering a $3,966.02 jackpot
7x Lucky Sevens- 1 payline offering a $1.818.08 jackpot
Stocking Stuffers- 1 payline offering a $876.52 jackpot
Treasure Trail- 1 payline offering a $82,848.08 jackpot
Ultimate 10x- 1 payline offering a $4,169.40 jackpot
Mega-Money Mine- 1 payline offering a $158,161.69 jackpot
Red, White and Win- 1 payline offering a $207,696.40 jackpot
Reel Poker Slots- 100 paylines offering a $7,553.06 jackpot
Pay Dirt- 1 payline offering a $137,368.13 jackpot
Mine All Mine- 25 payline offering a $57,006.41 jackpot
Win, Place or Show- 1 payline offering a $20,436.24 jackpot

Are you ready to win your first progressive jackpot? Play Red Stag today and grab a $2,500 welcome bonus offer with the first seven deposits.

1st deposit receive 275% match up to $550.00 plus 100 spins on Dolphin Reef
2nd deposit receive 175% match up to $350.00 plus 100 spins on Fat Cat
3rd deposit receive 100% match up to $200.00 plus 50 spins on Funky Chicken
4th deposit receive 175% match up to $350.00 plus 50 spins on Cool Bananas
5th deposit receive 100% match up to $200.00 plus 25 spins on City of Gold
6th deposit receive 150% match up to $300.00 plus 25 spins on Cherry Blossoms
7th deposit receive 275% match up to $550.00 plus 150 spins on King Tiger

