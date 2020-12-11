Red Stags Progressive Slots are on Fire and You Could Be Next!

Let’s talk about Red Stag’s progressive jackpot slots! The progressive collection is quite impressive with tons of exciting and thrilling slot titles all paying out life changing wins.

Below is a list of Red Stags most popular progressive slots. Please note all jackpot amounts were verified as of this writing.

3x Cool Cherry- 1 payline offering a $3,966.02 jackpot

7x Lucky Sevens- 1 payline offering a $1.818.08 jackpot

Stocking Stuffers- 1 payline offering a $876.52 jackpot

Treasure Trail- 1 payline offering a $82,848.08 jackpot

Ultimate 10x- 1 payline offering a $4,169.40 jackpot

Mega-Money Mine- 1 payline offering a $158,161.69 jackpot

Red, White and Win- 1 payline offering a $207,696.40 jackpot

Reel Poker Slots- 100 paylines offering a $7,553.06 jackpot

Pay Dirt- 1 payline offering a $137,368.13 jackpot

Mine All Mine- 25 payline offering a $57,006.41 jackpot

Win, Place or Show- 1 payline offering a $20,436.24 jackpot

