Slotland Player Wins $176,980 Jackpot, Buys Big TV for Netflix Binging

April 29, 2020 (Press Release) – A Slotland player recently hit the online casino’s site-wide progressive jackpot and won $176,980. The winner’s first thought was to blow some of the money on an exotic vacation. Since that’s not possible these days, she decided to just treat herself to a great big television and binge on Netflix instead.

Many of Slotland’s games are tied to the one progressive jackpot. Jessica P. won her jackpot playing one of her favorites, the popular Ice Queen slot. Until May 6th, other players can claim a $10 Freebie to try it. A 150% Match Bonus for jackpot games is also available.

When she saw she suddenly had a six-figure account balance, Jessica immediately contacted her husband at work.

“I texted my husband and told him to call me right away,” she said. “He thought it was bad news!” “I kept saying oh my god, oh my god! I kept messaging my friends. It was crazy fun. You see it on TV but never think it will be you.”

Like many jackpot winners, Jessica wanted to go on a luxurious vacation, someplace warm and sunny. Since travel isn’t possible right now, she came up with another way to celebrate her good luck and blow some of her winnings.

“We got a new big screen TV. It’s huge! ” she said. “We’re just staying put and watching a lotta Netflix!” “Sometimes I say ‘OK, I’ll bet $25 today and let’s see if I win anything.’ Most days I win just a little, but if I keep winning then I keep going. Winning streaks are the best!” The winner had this advice for other players: “Get bonuses. Have fun!”

“Jessica’s been playing with us for years,” said Slotland manager Michael Hilary, “We’re always happy when we see one of our regulars have a really good day. When they hit the jackpot, we’re as excited as they are! Almost…”

JACKPOT BONUSES

$10 FREEBIE

All players that have made at least one deposit are eligible

Bonus code: JACKPOTQUEEN

Wagering requirement 25X; max. cash-out $100

Valid for Ice Queen only. Available until May 6, 2020.

150% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: JACKPOT150

Wagering requirement 25X.

Valid for all progressive jackpot games. Available until May 6, 2020.

