Slotland Player Wins $226,884 Progressive Jackpot – Golf, Party and Vegas

May 26, 2021 (News Release) – A regular player at Slotland has just won a $226,884 jackpot playing Jacks or Better Progressive video poker, one 29 games tied to the unique casino’s site-wide progressive jackpot. The winner plans to help out his son, buy a golf course membership and throw a party to celebrate his good luck.

Jack R., a property development advisor, said he’s won a few dollars at the track before, but this is the first time he’s won such a large prize.

“I picked a winner in the Kentucky Derby once, but that was years ago,” he told a customer service agent at Slotland. “Wins like this only happen to someone else, don’t they?!”

“My son has been out of a job for a few months, and we are helping him out, so I want to surprise the whole family with a vacation,” he said.

“I haven’t told many people about this yet. I’m going to throw a big surprise party and tell everyone then!”

“I love golf,” he added. “So I’m also going to get myself a membership at the best golf course in Kentucky!”

Although Slotland is known around the world for its selection of unique slot games, Jack is a card player.

“I’ve loved playing cards since I was young. I started playing online last year when all the casinos closed. I got my vaccine so I might just go to Vegas soon and see how this luck goes on the strip!”

The winner had this advice for other players: “Play for fun. Don’t play in bad mood. Just hope for the best!”

Slotland’s Progressive Jackpot increases with every bet placed and always resets to $50,000 after a win. Bonuses are available until Tuesday for players that are eager to try their luck.

