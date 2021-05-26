Slotland Player Wins $226,884 Progressive Jackpot – Golf, Party and Vegas

May 26, 2021 (News Release) – A regular player at  Slotland has just won a $226,884 jackpot playing Jacks or Better Progressive video poker, one 29 games tied to the unique casino’s site-wide progressive jackpot. The winner plans to help out his son, buy a golf course membership and throw a party to celebrate his good luck.

Jack R., a property development advisor, said he’s won a few dollars at the track before, but this is the first time he’s won such a large prize.

I picked a winner in the Kentucky Derby once, but that was years ago,” he told a customer service agent at Slotland. “Wins like this only happen to someone else, don’t they?!”

“My son has been out of a job for a few months, and we are helping him out, so I want to surprise the whole family with a vacation,” he said.

“I haven’t told many people about this yet. I’m going to throw a big surprise party and tell everyone then!”

“I love golf,” he added. “So I’m also going to get myself a membership at the best golf course in Kentucky!”

Although Slotland is known around the world for its selection of unique slot games, Jack is a card player.

“I’ve loved playing cards since I was young. I started playing online last year when all the casinos closed. I got my vaccine so I might just go to Vegas soon and see how this luck goes on the strip!”

The winner had this advice for other players: “Play for fun. Don’t play in bad mood.  Just hope for the best!”

Slotland’s Progressive Jackpot increases with every bet placed and always resets to $50,000 after a win. Bonuses are available until Tuesday for players that are eager to try their luck.

PROGRESSIVES BONUS
Available May 26-June 1, 2021.

90% Deposit Bonus
Bonus can be played on any progressive jackpot game
Bonus code: WINNER
Deposit $30 – $300
Wagering requirement 29X

Up to 125% Deposit Bonus for All Slots & Keno
125% for Gold VIPs, 100% for Silver, 90% for Bronze, 80% for all players
Bonus code: MAYSPECIAL
Deposit $25-$250. Wagering requirement 30X.

Known for unique games and excellent customer service, Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for over 22 years.

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

