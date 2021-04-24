There are Tons of Winners Daily at Luxury Casino, Are You Next?

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in to see the winner’s list over at Luxury Casino, and just as we suspected, the daily winners are killing it!

Ready to get your name on the list? Head over to Luxury Casino to start playing! You can either sign up and play the instant version of the casino or download to your PC, the choice is up to you.

Luxury Casino will credit the $1,000 welcome bonus to your account no matter which version of the casino you choose to play. All new players receive a match bonus with the first five deposit made.

Daily Winners List

Queen Of Alexandria CA$2250 04/23/2021

Break Away Lucky Wilds CA$3992.60 04/23/2021

Treasure Nile 5-Reel CA$1526 04/23/2021

Noble Sky CA$2503 04/22/2021

Treasure Nile 5-Reel CA$3025.50 04/22/2021

Rugby Star €3780 04/22/2021

Animals of Africa €7372.50 04/22/2021

Cricket Star €1524 04/22/2021

Basketball Star €3880.80 04/22/2021

Rugby Star €3300 04/21/2021

Winning Wizards $5000 04/21/2021

The Finer Reels of Life CA$1872 04/21/2021

Join now and get a multi tiered bonus:

First Deposit – 100% Match Bonus (up to $150)

Second Deposit – 50% Match Bonus (up to $200)

Third Deposit – 25% Match Bonus (up to $300)

Fourth Deposit – 50% Match Bonus (up to $200)

Fifth Deposit – 100% Match Bonus (up to $150)