Three Jackpots, One Big Win, Spin the Wheel at VideoSlots Casino

Play VideoSlots Wheel of Jackpots for a chance to win one of three jackpots; Mini, Major or Mega.

The three exclusive jackpots each offer its own payouts. This is a special promotion only offered on VideoSlots platform.

How the jackpots work is, you win spins by completing different achievements just from playing your favorite games. The achievement challenges can be found under “My Achievements” once logged into the casino. Once an achievement is complete, you will win a trophy. Spins are hidden behind the trophies, at random, so it’s very important to complete as many achievements as you can to earn as many trophies possible.

There are nine different wheels total with each one offering the different jackpots. There are different ranking wheel spins for XP earnings. XP’s are points or trophies that are earned from progressing through loyalty level ranks. All three jackpots payout quite frequently with the mini and major paying out a lot more than the mega does. Of course, when the mega is won it’s worth the wait as it offers a bigger prize than the other two.

Play VideoSlots, earn Wheel of Jackpot spins and grab your very own Mini, Major or Mega Jackpot!