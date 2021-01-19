Today’s Lucky Slot Winners Have Won Big at Luxury Casino

By
Tanya L.
-
0
3
Today's Lucky Slot Winners Have Won Big at Luxury Casino

Take a Look at How Many Lucky Players Have Already Kicked off 2021 with Big Wins at Luxury Casino Online!

We’re only a couple weeks into the new year and Luxury Casino has already been paying out tons of big winners. Their renowned winner’s list is full of daily winners including some nice size jackpot prizes. Here are the top ten winners of the day!

Winner Game Amount Date
J.N. Break Away €5624 01/19/2021
J.N. Break Away – High Limit €4031.50 01/19/2021
J.N. 6 Tokens of Gold €2055 01/19/2021
J.N. Basketball Star €4540 01/19/2021
M.W. Game of Thrones – Ways CA$1571 01/19/2021
S.M. Thunderstruck CA$2157.50 01/19/2021
M.W. Football Star CA$3043.80 01/19/2021
M.W. Fruit vs Candy CA$1938.20 01/19/2021
M.W. Emperor of the Sea CA$1929.34 01/19/2021
M.W. Ancient Warriors CA$2140 01/19/2021

This is just some of the winners this month already! Log into Luxury Casino and take a look for yourself and try out any of the 500+ games. First time visiting or playing Luxury Casino? Join today and Luxury will match your first five deposits with a $1,000 welcome bonus.

First Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150
Second Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200
Third Deposit – 25% Match Bonus up to $300
Fourth Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200
Fifth Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here