WinADay Casino Player Hits Nearly Quarter Million Dollar Jackpot

December 14, 2021 (News Release) – On a recent Friday night, after a busy week at work, Cathy S. was relaxing with her favorite online slots. Suddenly, she hit WinADay Casino’s progressive jackpot and won nearly a quarter of a million dollars. She won $226,753 on one spin on the Gypsy Charm slot game.

Cathy said she was so shocked when she saw such a huge number appear on her screen that she had to pinch herself — and then she told my husband to pinch her too. She says she’s still taken back by it all.

“This is the most I’ve ever won — by far!” she said. “I’ve had lots of other wins that have kept me playing but, gosh, a jackpot — who would have thought!?”

“To be honest, I’m still getting my head around it and not trying to make any rash decisions,” she said when asked about her plans for the money. “I’ll definitely buy some Bitcoin. And I’m going to move my mother into the fab retirement village she’s been dreaming of. And once the coast is clear with regards to covid, we’ll visit my father-in-law in Argentina.”

“I’m a big slots fan. Obviously Gypsy Charm is my favorite right now! My other faves are Hot Hit, Aztec Adventure, Phantom of the Opera, Leprechaun Luck and Bewitched. I love the themes and bonus rounds. I also tend to win on these games!”

The mystical Gypsy Charm is a fortune teller themed slot game with two magical bonus features: a Free Spins bonus where one reel is all wilds, and a Fortune Teller pick me bonus game where players pick tarot cards to win up to 15X multipliers and bonus coins. Placing a bet of $5 or more and hitting five Gypsy Dancer symbols, as Cathy did, wins the jackpot.

When asked if she had a strategy for playing slots, or if she had any advice for other players, she said “I don’t have any real strategy. I just try to enjoy myself. If I find I’m not having a fun session, I stop playing and come back later or the next day. My best advice is to set your budget and have FUN. If you’re not, play another time.”

WinADay Casino has a huge selection of premium slots, many tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot, and a large collection of penny slots. It also has 11 single- and multi-hand video poker games.