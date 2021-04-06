180% Slots Match + 40 Free Spins on Spring Wilds at Cherry Gold

Happy Endings are Just the Beginning When You Play Cherry Gold Casino’s Game of the Month Promotion!

Happy endings are always imaginable and are just the beginning especially when there’s free spins and a slot match bonus involved! We’re talking about Cherry Gold Casinos Game of the Month promotion. This month when you deposit at least $100 you will receive 180% slots match plus 40 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot, and that’s not all!

If you play with the bonus code SCARLETT twice Cherry Gold will give you another 15 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest. If you claim the bonus four times you will receive another 20 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest and a $20 free chip.

Make sure to use bonus code SCARLETT to receive your 180% slots match and free spins. The bonus code is valid on specialty games and slots only. The bonus and deposit are subject to 30x playthrough before winnings can be cashed out. There is no max cashout, you get to take home what you win! The $20 free chip is subject to 40x wagering and has a max cashout of 5x.

Hurry over to Cherry Gold Casino and get busy spinning your free spins!