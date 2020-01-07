1xBet Receives a Nigerian Gaming License Despite Uncertainties

1x2Bet has received its Nigerian gaming license despite uncertainties with the Nigerian governments mindset towards the gaming industry lately.

The online sports betting operator celebrated the news last week after the Nigeria National Lottery Regulatory Commission gave the approval to offer its sports and proposition wagering across all states and cities through 2024.

When 1xBet was first established they targeted the Russian market, but since have expanded its business domestically and internationally. One of 1x2Bet’s primary targets is Africa. The company has customer-bases in Uganda, DR Congo, Cameroon, Zambia and Ghana. 1x2Bet may have just received its Nigerian license, but they have already has many sponsorships and has ranked a #40 position among Alexa rankings for some time.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, back in October, told the Nigeria National Lottery Regulatory Commission that they would approve the necessary tax collection regimes that would include real-time central monitoring for all lottery and gambling terminals throughout. The gambling market in Nigeria isn’t a promised one. Time will tell if the country will be able to uphold its hospitable environment and accommodate gambling operators. It was reported in August that on average 14 million wagers were placed each day across the online sector.