2BY2 Gaming Announces New Wild Krakatoa Slot

Experience the wild volcanic riches of the fiery Krakatoa with 2BY2 Gaming’s Latest Slot Release Wild Krakatoa

Wild Krakatoa is a 5 reel, 30 payline video slot with Krakatoa feature and Free Spin bonus. Experience the wild volcanic riches of the fiery Krakatoa!

Krakatoa Feature

On any spin, whenever a full stack of wild symbols appears on reel 3, it explodes and splits reel 3 into two full stack wild reels and converts the current game into a 6×3 reel game.

During Krakatoa feature, the player is awarded one and potentially two free re-spins with freezing Wilds on reels 3 and 4. During the re-spin(s), each scatter Bonus symbol will pay an award in coins.

Free Spin bonus

3 scatter symbols anywhere on reels 2, 3 & 4 award 8 free spins.

During Free Spins, the game grid becomes 6×3 with 30 paylines and freezing stacked wilds on reels 3 and 4. Two scatter symbols anywhere on reel 2 & 5 award 2 additional free spins.

All bets and lines played are the same as those started the free spin bonus. Free spin bonus wins are added to payline and scatter wins.

Wild Krakatoa is set for release to all other Quickfire operators on March 16th.