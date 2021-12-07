5 Of The Best Drinks To Order In Casino

Nothing beats the good life, especially when it’s paired with the luxury of new casinos and the True Blue casino sign up bonus. Now, the casino world has a wide array of drinks you can choose from, and some of them are exclusive to those who come in as private gamblers or those who play at casinos where they’re serving more than just drinks and food.

The drink is served with a cherry on top and is considered an overhead for casinos because it’s their signature drink that even non-gamblers would order, too. If you want to know the best drinks to order in a casino, we made this simple guide just for you.

Here are our best shots for drinks to order in the casino:

The Long Island Iced Tea

The Screwdriver

The Mimosa

The Bloody Mary

The Dark & Stormy

This is a cocktail where the only mixed ingredient is Coca-Cola, and there’s no hint of alcohol from any part of it. Plus, you’ll actually feel like you’re drinking a soft drink because the taste will be similar to soda pop but with a kick. The reason why this beverage ranks first on our list is that it has a good amount of caffeine, but it won’t keep you up throughout the night or give you an anxiety attack which makes it ideal to have even during the day without anyone noticing you had one too many. This drink is famous worldwide, especially among celebrities who love having it while they gamble.

The Screwdriver

This is a vodka and orange juice mix that’s very light and refreshing at the same time. While it may sound like your usual party drink, this one is actually wonderful to order in the casino because when you add vodka, it neutralizes the sweetness of the orange juice, so no worries about getting diabetes from this one. However, if you’re really watching what you eat, then sticking with just plain orange juice will do just fine without any added extras – unless, of course, they serve fresh oranges or squeezed juices, in which case we don’t think there’s much harm done in adding a little extra luxury to your drink.

The Mimosa

This drink is a mix of orange juice and champagne. It has a unique flavour that goes well with pastries and other light snacks, so it’s the perfect item for early casino mornings. You can also order this in bulk if you’re expecting visitors or if you want to celebrate something special such as reserving your seat at the World Series of Poker, for example. Finally, if you’re an avid gambler, we highly recommend ordering this one for all your drinking pleasure.

The Bloody Mary

If alcohol is what keeps your spirits up, then we’ve got just the drink right here. Be sure to take it easy because the taste isn’t exactly what makes it good; rather, it’s the drink’s effects that make it one of the best drinks to order in a casino. The Bloody Mary is a mix of vodka and tomato juice and usually comes with added spices such as pepper, cayenne, and salt, which give you an energy boost after a round or two of poker.

It’s also known to be “liquid courage,” so if you’re ever feeling insecure about something, then having a couple of sips will pump your ego right back up. But don’t rely too much on this drink because alcohol does have addictive properties by nature.

The Dark & Stormy

This is a cocktail made from dark rum, ginger beer, and lime juice. While it may sound like something taken straight out of a fantasy novel, this drink actually has a widely-known recipe that’s tried and tested to be good over time. It’s very refreshing, so if you want something light to pair with your meal, then this one is great for you.

And there you have it – the five of the best drinks to order in the casino. Of course, if you don’t gamble or are just too shy to drink alcohol in public, then order whatever you feel like, but these are just our recommendations based on our casino experience.

How Do You Choose the Best Drinks in Casino?

Well, there are many factors to consider before you decide to order any drink in a casino. First and foremost, you should consider what kind of establishment you’re in. Are you on the strip drinking on some fancy bar on top of the Stratosphere hotel, or are you just chilling on some would-be steakhouse deep inside some seedy back alley? Of course, the darker the place is, the more alcoholic drinks your guests will normally order, so if you’re somewhere classy, then it’s best to go with something that has more flavours than just alcohol – unless, of course, everyone at the table loves shots.

However, another major factor that can affect your choice of drinks is whether it’s lunchtime or nighttime. If it’s evening, then the drinks are usually on the stronger side, so you’d have to adjust your decision based on what you’re looking for. If it’s lunchtime, though, then you can just order any drink of your choice with no problem whatsoever because there are no limitations as far as strength or calories are concerned.

When it comes down to it, if you have many friends who share the same taste in drinks, go ahead and order some shots. But if not, try to split things up by gender so that the girls get their girly stuff, and guys get their manly liquor – that way, everyone is happy regardless of their individual tastes. And don’t forget to tip generously when ordering drinks from casino waitresses since they work hard to deliver what you want on time (and sometimes even faster). Two more things to keep in mind when ordering drinks: don’t get too drunk and always drink responsibly.

It is important that you don’t drink too much just because you’re gambling. There have been cases where people have lost so much money after a night of drinking that they had to resort to crime to win back their losses. Needless to say, if you do drink too much, then your whole trip may be ruined, and the only thing you’ll have left is a terrible hangover–which can’t be cured by ingesting yet another drink.

Summary

It’s also important that you don’t gamble when already drunk. Not only will you be completely oblivious to the fact that you’re making bad plays, but on top of that, there’s a high chance of missing out on some really great opportunities such as double-ups and split pots if you make rash decisions while intoxicated. Besides, if you’ve had even just one drink, then your wits will already be dulled, so what’s the point of playing?

To wrap all that up, no matter what drink you choose, always remember that moderation is the key. So keep yourself from going overboard even if the waiter tells you the limit is two drinks per person because it doesn’t take too much alcohol to get loud and embarrassing during a game or dinner conversation.