5 Things To Consider When Choosing A New Casino Bonus

All online slots and casino players will have taken a new casino bonus at some point in their playing career. Some may have been enjoyable and good value for money. Others, not so much so. So what make’s a casino bonus a good one? There is no definitive answer to this, as everyone has different preferences and playing styles. However we have pulled together a list of 5 things you should consider to pick an online casino bonus that is best for you.

Before we do that, it is worth quickly reminding ourselves of what a welcome bonus is and why do they exist?

What Is A Casino Welcome Bonus?

A Casino Welcome Bonus is an incentive offered by a casino to a potential new player in order to get them to register a new account and make a deposit. The aim of the bonus is to be used as a tool to acquire as many new players (within their desired demographic) as possible.

The most common welcome bonuses you’ll come across are usually a deposit match bonuses, a free spins bonuses or a hybrid of the two.

As these bonuses are purely used for new player acquisition, they often look very inviting for new players. However, when you scratch the surface they may not be what they seem. Here are 5 things to look out for when joining a new casino.

What Is The Structure Of The Bonus?

This might sound a bit obvious, but firstly look at what type of bonus is being offered. Is it purely free spins on a specific slot or selection of slots? Is it a deposit match bonus? Or is it a live casino bonus?

This decision should be based on your style of play. If you like a bit of variety, then a deposit match bonus may be more suited. This usually gives you he freedom to play on pretty much any game in the casino lobby. However, if you’d rather hitting Starburst or Book Of Dead on auto-spin 200 times, then you’ll probably best of with a free spins bonus.

Wagering!

This subject can be confusing to new players in particular, but it needn’t be.

Most welcome bonuses will have wagering requirements attached to them. Essentially, the casino requires you to play through a certain amount of money before it will release your bonus funds. Only until you have done this will they allow you to withdraw. This is called the wagering requirement.

Typically, wagering on casino bonuses ranges between 30 and 40 times wagering. This means that if you have a bonus of €10 and the wagering is 35x, you will need to play through €350 (35 x €10) before you can withdraw your bonus funds.

All wagering requirements for a bonus will be found in the welcome package Terms & Conditions.

So you can see that you will need to place a significant number of bets before you can actually get the bonus money in your real money account. This is why it is very important to check the wagering requirements. Unfortunately some casinos have up to 50x wagering, which is very unfavourable if you are looking to cash out your bonus. If a bonus looks too good to be true, it probably has some harsh wagering.

If you’d like to avoid being stung with wagering requirements, Casino Bonus Checker does a good job of listing all low wagering casino bonuses. Ideally you want to be playing with wagering below 25x.

Other Terms & Conditions

When reading a bonus’ T&Cs you should also look out for 2 other items of information; minimum deposit requirements and free spins allocation.

Minimum Deposit: If you’re on a budget and only want to deposit €10, then don’t be disappointed when finding out the minimum deposit is €20 to play. You will have spent your budget and received no bonus at all.

Free Spins Allocation: If you like taking bonuses that offer a high number of free spins, make sure you understand when the free spins will be released to you and available to play. It can be quite frustrating when you find out that your 200 free spins aren’t available immediately and they are actually staggered over a number of days. It is quite common to see 20 free spins being awarded over 10 days, rather than having them all available to play in one sitting.

Making Deposits

Make sure you see what deposit methods will qualify to get a welcome bonus. There are lots of reasons why some players prefer using one deposit method over another, just make sure your chosen method will be able to be awarded a bonus.

You will find that most online casinos will not award bonuses for players depositing using Skrill or Neteller.

Casino Reputation

Finally, whilst not directly linked to the welcome bonus, it is important to find out about how good a casino’s customer service and reputation is. If the only way you can contact a casino is by email, then you may be left frustrated if there are any issues with the bonus you have been awarded. We always recommend that you chose to play at a casino that offers live chat support for their players. That way, if you have any questions about the bonus, you can get an answer quickly and easily.

Summary

So as you can see on the surface many bonuses will look the same. But there are some important pieces of information that will help you sieve out the bad from the good. If you consider these 5 things every time, you’ll always pick the best bonus for you.