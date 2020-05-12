6 Most Fun Online Slots

What makes an online slot fun? Bonus rounds and special features! These hidden games within the reel not only bring multipliers and jackpot wins, but also unique mini games that make an online slot unique along with the main theme. There are hundreds of online slots out there, but these are six of the most fun to play.

1. Avalon 2

Avalon 2 is an extremely popular online slot themed after the King Arthur legend. As you journey through the kingdom and set on the quest for the Grail, you might encounter 8 bonus games. To trigger any of them you must find the grail to expose a map with the location of each bonus game. Reforge the mythical sword Excalibur in the Lake of Legends, defeat the Black Knight in the Hall of Shadows, and Spin the Wheel of Fortune at the Isle of Avalon. These bonus rounds are a mix of free spins with extra Wilds, trailing Wilds, rolling reels, and pick and win. What makes Avalon 2 so great is the story staged format of the game that makes you feel you advance along the story line.

2. The Invisible Man

NetEnt is known for the amazing 3D graphics and storytelling elements of their games. They try to make each new game unique and better than any previous one. The Invisible Man has a mystery novel aura to it, like taken from an Agatha Christie book. It has a nice selection of special bonuses, free spins and multiplier. Two unique features are two meters that get filled as you play; the police and the griffin meter. Both are filled depending on which type of Wild you trigger during the game play. If the police meter is filled first, a spin bonus is activated. 3 free spins with 5 random flaming Wilds on the reel. The griffin meter activates the Griffin’s Rage bonus. This game takes place in three locations: the Lions Head’s Inn, the Mansion and Ipping Station. On each one you can select mystery prizes that ward a random amount of coins and a multiplier. You can play this NetEnt slot machine in Spain and other online casino regulated countries.

3. Pharaoh’s Fortune

This one might seem as the typical Egyptian themed online slot, but the bonus round is quite fun and unique. The design is 2D and looks simple compared to the 3D animated slots, but there is a spin to it. The bonus symbol is the Pharaoh’s head and it can activate the free spin bonus. The bonus round is called the Pharaoh’s Fortune and it takes you to his tomb, a free spin round with numerous multipliers by selecting tiles from a wall. The spin to the game is a Bangles funky 80’s tune, Walk Like An Egyptian each time you select one of the tiles. This bonus round is one of the best with a guaranteed 3x multiplier.

4. Rocky Online Slot

Themed after the classic Rocky movie the bonus round of this game will match Rocky Balboa to Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago or Clubber Lang. To trigger you need to get a white boxing glove on the first reel and a red one on the fifth. During the bonus round you will see actual video footage of the fight for over 10 rounds. By spinning the reel, you might determine who wins the round, and you win cash every time Rocky wins. The ROCKY feature is a sort of small jackpot that will automatically award a 5x multiplier if you can spell the name ROCKY on the reel. The game also includes additional free spins, extra wilds and double payouts.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The film Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a film cult classic that you either hate or love, but as an online slot you will enjoy. The Quest for Camelot bonus feature begins with the selection of shields to determine which free game you will play: The Forest of Bravery, The Castle of the Britons, or The Cave of Caerbannong.

Each shield has its own type of modifier for the free game: the French invaders who fart and add Wild symbols, the three-headed knight who generates 4 wilds, and the killer rabbit that adds sticky wilds. As the movie the online slot is hilarious and quite different from other online slots.

6. Family Guy Online Slot

How can we go wrong with a Family Guy online slot? The reel includes several bonus games that are triggered by Stewie who spins a globe and lands on a specific game. The Drunken Clam, which includes a 1000 multiplier and many of the series characters. The Chicken Fight game is a favorite, as Peter and the Giant Chicken kick each other’s all over the place, awarding cash prizes. Lastly, Lois’ Hot Free Spins awards free spins with extra Wilds. The game also includes 4 random triggered Griffin Family features.