6-of-the-best-live-poker-players-of-all-time

Throughout the years of live poker entertainment, we have seen numerous extreme talents on the poker table.

We have ranked the top 10 live poker players of all time, according to their statistics in their overall earnings, Hendon Mob All time earnings, WSOP bracelets, WSOP cashes, WPT titles, WPT final tables, WSOP main event wins, Poker players Championships, and all round longevity winning at a high level, leaving out the top 3 players in the world, Erik Seidel (3), Daniel Negreanu (2), and Phil Hellmuth (1).

Justin Bonomo

Also known as ZeeJustin, Bonomo has proven himself to be a consistent winner with numerous tricks up his sleeve. He has cashed out 10 million US Dollars just through winning the 2018 WSOP $1 million buy in competition, has more than $49 million in live poker cashes, and has won a super high roller bowl title, two WSOP bracelets, three WPT final tables and more.

Johnny Chan

Chan was one of the most iconic poker players of the 1980s. He won two back to back main events in 87 and 88, while finishing runner up in 1989, finishing right under Phil Hellmuth. He’s one of two second all-time WSOP bracelet winners with an astounding 10 bracelets, and he was inducted to the Poker Hall of Fame in 2002.

Doyle Brunson

Texas Dolly is one of the biggest poker legends to ever walk on the planet. He’s been in the poker scene since the late 60s and hadn’t retired until 2018, meaning he was in the scene for over 50 years.He’s tied with Chan with 10 WSOP bracelets, along with winning two back to back main events in 1976 and 1977. In addition to his array of accomplishments, he won the 2004 WPT legends of poker tournament, and was one of the main reasons why the Poker Hall of Fame was created.

John Juanda

This poker genius is quite often overlooked, although the Indonesian, John Juanda has almost done it all when it comes to live poker tournaments. He won 5 WSOP bracelets, reached 7 WPT finals, cashed out 66 WSOP tournaments and has been widely successful since the late 1990s.

Chris Ferguson

Ferguson is rather infamous with the poker community, you either love him or hate him, however you surely can’t deny that he’s an amazing poker player, having played for more than 20 years, having won the 2000 WSOP main event, 6 WSOP bracelets, 140 WSOP cashes, and more.

Michael Mizrachi

Also known as The Grinder, He’s a one of a kind player who hasn’t shown himself quite as frequently as others, but has won a lot of really big competitions, which gives him a nice comfortable spot at fifth in the list, with 5 WSOP titles, to WPT championships, 7 World poker tour final tables and more.

Phil Ivey

Ivey is one of the best overall players around. He has accomplished everything there is to the game, with the exception of the main event, which we will probably see him win sooner rather than later. He’s won more online poker than anyone else, crushes nosebleed cash games, has 10 WSOP bracelets, and dominated the game for nearly a decade.