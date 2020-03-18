7 Blackjack Variations and Best Strategies in 2020

For some, blackjack is about luck and there’s little you can do to influence the game’s outcome. The truth, though, is that playing the right blackjack variation and having the right strategy can make a difference in classic 21.

Knowing when to hit, double down or stand can win you games even when the dealer is a veteran of the game. Unfortunately, blackjack variations aren’t equal. Some are better than others.

In 2020, these are the most popular blackjack types and the best strategies to use.

#1: Classic 21

This is blackjack in its purest form. It’s the original version of the game and the most popular type of 21 to date. For the uninitiated, Classic 21 involves a deck of 52 cards and is played against a dealer.

The game’s objective is to beat the dealer at producing a hand whose value is closest to or equal to 21. Your hand also needs to be better than that of the dealer. If you hand exceeds 21, you bust—meaning you lose.

Luckily, there’s a basic strategy in blackjack. It’s so popular that many experts believe it’s the only guide you need when playing the game.

Rules for Splitting

Split aces and 8s whenever you can

Avoid splitting 5s and 10s

Split 2s and 3s if the dealer has cards 4-7

Split 7s if the dealer has cards 2-7

Split 9s if the dealer has cards 2-6, 8 or 9

When it comes to doubling down, the basic strategy dictates:

Double a hard 9 if a dealer has cards 3-6

Double a hard 10 if the dealer has an ace or a 10

Double down on soft 13 or 14 if the dealer has 5-6

Double soft 17 or 18 if a dealer has cards 3-6

On the other end, the strategy stipulates this guideline for hitting or standing:

Hit hard 11 or less

Stand at hard 12 if the dealer has cards 4-6

Stand on hard 17

Hit soft 17 or less

Stand on hard 13-16 if the dealer has cards 2-6

Some critics argue that the basic strategy in blackjack is the only guide you need. The tips shared above should help you make the correct moves as long as you are playing classic 21.

For better or for worse, not everyone agrees. And as a result, we have more than one strategy for the game.

#2: Atlantic City Blackjack

You guessed it right—Atlantic City blackjack originated from the state of New Jersey, USA. It differs from classic 21 in its rules:

The dealer has to stand on both soft and hard 17 You can split up to three times in a game You can double after splitting cards Late surrenders are allowed

Best Strategy—Basic Strategy

Although Atlantic City blackjack has a set of unique rules, they don’t differ too much from classic 21. As such, you can use basic blackjack strategy to get an edge over the dealer.

There are some few exceptions, though. When it comes to splitting, experts advise against splitting 8s when a dealer has an ace. Instead, they recommend that you surrender. You’ll lose half your bet but it’s better than losing your entire stake.

#3: Spanish Blackjack

Spanish blackjack is a stripped-down version of the game. Precisely, it’s classic 21 with 10-value cards. The result is a game with better winning odds and 48 cards instead of the standard 52.

What’s more, Spanish blackjack has player-friendly rules like:

A player’s hand of 21 beats a dealer’s hand of 21

Late surrendering is allowed

A dealer has to hit on 16

You can double down after splitting

The game has bonuses for specific hands

Best Strategy—Spanish 21 Strategy

It’s true—you can use the basic strategy in blackjack for nearly all variations of the game. However, Spanish 21 comes with several unique rules you can also use as your strategy.

#4: European Blackjack

Historians believe European blackjack is one of the earliest versions of the game. And considering blackjack originated from Europe, it’s not surprising the variation exists to date.

European blackjack varies from classic 21 from these rules:

The dealer gets one face-down card in the first round

She gets the second card only after the player decides to hit or stand

The dealer can’t check for blackjack after receiving an ace or a 10 in the first round

The dealer has to stand on soft 17

You can’t split 4s, 5s or 10s

You can only double down on 9, 10 or 11

A dealer’s 21 beats a player’s 21

You can’t surrender if a dealer has an ace

Best Strategy—European Blackjack Strategy

Because of the game’s unique rules, using the basic strategy can confuse you. As such, use this variant’s guidelines to help you determine when to split, hit or stand.

Keep in mind these tips when playing the game:

You can’t double down on 11 when the dealer has a 10

You can double down when you have a 9, 10 or 11

#5: Vegas Strip Blackjack

This is one of the newest variations of blackjack but it’s pretty popular at online casinos. That being said, here are the game’s rules:

The dealer has to stand on soft 17

You can double down after splitting

You can only split aces once

You can split different 10-value cards (10 vs. Q, J, or K)

A hand of 21 doesn’t count as blackjack if you split aces

You can split on your first hand

Best Strategy-Basic Strategy

Vegas Strip is fairly similar to classic 21. And as such, you can use the basic strategy when playing this game. The only concern is that you should pay attention to the game’s unique rules. Otherwise, the basic strategy can help you increase your winning odds in Vegas Strip.