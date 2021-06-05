7 interesting and unusual facts about casinos and slot machines

It’s hard to find someone who has never heard of gambling. You can find hundreds of mentions of this pastime in movies, books and on the internet, even if you have had no interest in it. Therefore, almost everyone knows about the most popular casino games or the loudest winning stories.

But for those who want to delve deeper into the world of gambling, casinos and slot machines, this information may not be enough. That’s why we with the support of https://toponlinecasinoaustralia.com/games/top, has gathered 7 non-trivial facts that even passionate and experienced players might not have heard of. By the way, more info in regard of quality casinos in Australia can be found by the link provided above as well.

Las Vegas owes its popularity due to nuclear bombs

Most people associate Las Vegas with an incredible number of casinos and flashy entertainment. However, this was not always the case. In the middle of the 20th century, the relatively young city of Las Vegas had a few gambling establishments, and the visitors were mostly locals.

In 1951, the U.S. Department of Energy began conducting nuclear tests at the Nevada Test Site, 100 kilometers from Las Vegas. By 1963 more than 1,000 warheads had exploded there. At that time, there was no detailed information about the harm caused by radiation, so the explosions became a popular attraction. People came to Las Vegas to see the spectacle, and that’s what made it popular.

Brochures and calendars with test dates and a list of casinos where you could watch the explosions were distributed among tourists. Also, themed parties began to be held in Vegas establishments, and “atomic cocktails” were offered to guests in casino bars. One of the gambling houses even held a beauty contest, Miss Nuclear Energy, where girls dressed as nuclear mushrooms competed for the win.

Fruit symbols in slot machines

The image of fruit among the symbols of slot machines has long been traditional. However, the history of their appearance on the screens of slot machines is quite interesting.

At the end of the 19th century in the U.S. introduced a ban on all kinds of gambling. It was then, instead of slot machines in the streets of American cities “fruit machines” appeared, which gave the winnings of gum and candy with fruit flavors. If a combination of cherry images appeared on the screen, the player would get a cherry gum. It also worked with symbols of other fruits and berries.

In 1931, the ban on gambling was lifted, and slot machines began to give cash winnings. But the usual symbols of fruit were still on the screens of the slot machines giving the memory of the old days.

Casino in prison

In the U.S. state of Nevada gambling is so popular that access to such entertainment provided even for imprisoned criminals. From 1932 to 1967 the prison in Carson City had a functioning casino.

Inmates could play craps, blackjack, and poker there. They also bet on sporting events. However, after 35 years of existence, the prison casino was closed and gambling was declared “degradation for inmates.”

The first license to open a casino was obtained by a woman

Contrary to the stereotype that in the early days of casinos, only wealthy men owned gambling establishments, the first license to open a casino was obtained by a woman. Mamie Stocker opened the Southern Club in September 1920 because her husband Harold was a railroad worker and did not want his name on such papers.

In spite of this, both he and their three sons worked for the Southern Club from the beginning. At the time, gambling was illegal, and so the Stockers offered their customers only five legal activities – stadium poker, draw poker, lowball poker, bridge, and the 500.

A casino player can block himself from gambling

Unfortunately, some gamblers get too involved in gambling. Given that this can lead to addiction and other unpleasant consequences, casinos offer their visitors a “self-lockout” option.

Players who feel unhealthy attraction to gambling can apply to the administration of the institution that his name was included in a kind of “black list” for a certain period or forever. From then on, he will have restricted access to the games. This is true for both land-based and virtual casinos.

“Clean hands” and croupiers

Every casino is sure to install a lot of cameras and constantly keep video surveillance of everything that happens. And casino croupiers have an obligatory gesture called “clean hands.” They show an open hand to the camera to prevent cheating – hiding cards or stealing chips.

Dealers have to show “clean hands” quite often during the working process – when they approach or leave the table, when they touch someone’s hand, when they pass something to each other or players, and in other cases when it is theoretically possible to hide something.

The world’s largest slot machine

The Super Big Bertha slot machine is considered to be the biggest in casino history. It was created back in the 1950s, and even then, it was worth a lot of money – 150,000 Canadian dollars. It was part of the range of Bally’s gambling – a popular casino in Las Vegas.

Even now the Super Big Bertha is amazing in its size – 2.5 meters high and almost 2 meters wide. It was powered by a 5-kilowatt electric motor. The machine had 8 reels with 20 different symbols that formed a huge number of different combinations.