8 Reasons Why You Should Choose a Low Wagering Casino

Casino bonuses are great. Wagering requirements, not so much.

Stories abound throughout the online casino industry of players feeling intense pressure to complete a 50x (or higher) wagering requirement within the specified time limit. This stress – on one particular occasion – at a big name casino even caused a player to break down in tears as she was in such distress about meeting the wagering requirement.

These stories are heartbreakingly common. But not to bring the mood down too much, there’s luckily an alternative – the low wagering casino. Let’s take a look at the eight top reasons exactly why you should choose a casino site with low wagering requirements.

It takes the stress out of bonuses

As touched upon, a high wagering requirement can cause players to feel so over-burdened by terms and conditions that it can negatively affect mental health. Online gambling should be entertaining and exciting, so any preventable disappointments or frustrations should be avoided. Luckily, a low wagering casino provides players with the opportunity to play through their bonus without having to worry about completing an excessive wagering requirement within a certain timeframe.

This gives players the chance to leisurely enjoy a game, be it slots, roulette, or even keno (legend has it that people do actually play this game), knowing that they may actually be allowed their winnings once wagering is complete.

Low wagering casinos have the players’ interests at heart

Online casinos use wagering statistics as a metric of financial success. CEOs at departmental quarterly meetings love to espouse how the meteoric wagering figures that ‘they’ have achieved met business goals.

That’s all well and good for a probably Nordic CEO sat in his (unfortunately, online casinos are still a bit of a boys’ club) ivory tower munching on pickled herring and rubbing his vinegar-soaked hands together, maniacally drooling over wagering figures.

Low wagering casinos are of a different breed. These operators know two key things:

Players aren’t stupid They want to provide players with the best possible deal when it comes to wagering requirements (more on this shortly).

A cynic may suggest that a low wagering casino is paying mere lip service as a trustworthy, transparent, and honest operator. While this could be true, it’s largely subjective and it’s more probable that a low playthrough requirement is in the players’ best interest.

Low wagering is simply a better deal

Low wagering often comes with a comparatively diminutive reward, compared to those with high wagering terms. While this may put some players off engaging with a promotion, it shouldn’t. Low wagering requirements bring players the chance to gently amble through their wagering requirement and have access to withdrawable funds much quicker than that of a high wagering bonus.

So, why are some casinos still demanding high wagering requirements from players? Well, some players play more than others, sometimes for hours upon hours. These players are the demographic that high wagering casinos are targeting, yet, unfortunately, sometimes casual players get caught up in the high wagering mix.

Always check the relevant promotional terms and conditions, paying particular attention to wagering requirements.

Free spin offers allow you to try new games

Who doesn’t love a whole bunch of gratuitous spins? Due to slots being the most popular choice of game, free spin offers proliferate through the online casino marketing world. These are often offered on slots that are a safe bet for operators – usual suspects such as Gonzo’s Quest from NetEnt, Book of Dead from Play’n GO, and of course, the galactic slot opera that is Starburst, also from NetEnt.

Although, it’s not always this way. Often, free spin offers with a low wagering requirement will be across a game collection – sometimes grouped to tie in with the casino’s promo theme. Be it a Viking-style promo, a collection of Egyptian-themed games, or a quest across mythological Greek slots, free spin offers might tenderly point you towards games you may not usually play.

Gives you a chance to test the casino – with minimal risk

With well over 2,000 casinos rubbing shoulders in the iGaming market, players have an abundance of gaming options. That said, it’s often tricky to a) know which casino to choose and b) which casino is any good.

Cue the low wagering bonus that gives players a sneak peek into any given low wagering casino. Once you’ve grasped your low wagering bonus with both hands and taken a tour of the casino, ask yourself the following questions:

Does the site design appeal to me?

Is the site easy to navigate?

What are the customer support options?

Does the site host an extensive game catalogue?

This isn’t an exhaustive list of things to ponder when playing through your low wagering bonus at a casino. And, of course, there will be aspects unique to you as a player to consider. Take time to note – either mentally or physically – what the most important elements of an online casino are for you and use your low wagering bonus to explore casinos from as many different angles as possible.

Low wagering deposit bonuses give you a chance to try new table games

While it may be tempting to try using free spins on roulette, this is impossible. (But trust us, anecdotal online casino support agents say this is a common misconception.) This is where a low wagering deposit bonus gives you the chance to try out table games, both on live casino and RNG-based casino verticals.

The most popular online table game is roulette, followed closely by blackjack. But what about other, more leftfield games such as the aforementioned keno or baccarat, or perhaps even pai gow poker or if you’re feeling incredibly intrepid – a big wheel game such as Crazy Time from live casino pioneers Evolution Gaming?

Players – and us human folk in general – tend to stick with what we know. It’s a part of our nature. Low deposit casinos provide players with the opportunity to wager on a game you may not usually play. Low wagering crypto casinos are a great place to try out dice games as these are often found on blockchain-based casino sites.

Casinos with low wagering allow you to explore the payment process

Found at the less glamorous end of the online gaming spectrum, payment processing – in particular, withdrawal times and the speed of due diligence checks need to be thoroughly vetted should you see yourself in a potential long-term relationship with a new casino.

Low wagering casinos afford you the opportunity to experience:

Deposit transfer times

A variety of payment options

Limits on withdrawals or deposits

Withdrawal processing times

Payment interfaces

Due diligence approaches

The payments side of online gambling is pretty dull but it’s worth checking out thoroughly as withdrawal of funds, wagering monitoring of bonus balances, and the overall payments process is at the heart of a good online casino experience.

Low wagering casinos herald a new approach to promotions

Gone are the days when online casino players were flailing, uninformed, bright-eyed and innocent. They’ve wised up to casino promotions, how they benefit the player, or conversely, how they don’t. A low wagering casino is one of progression that treats players with the respect and wagering requirements they deserve.

With more and more casinos offering low wagering and no wagering, a new dawn of casino gaming is emerging. Now, instead of the casinos being in control, wielding unfair terms and conditions to oblivious players, we’re now on a more level playing field where both you and the casino stand to gain from a low wagering bonus.

Embrace low wagering casinos

As the UKGC endeavours to make terms and conditions easier for players to understand, the regulator is also aware that wagering requirements ‘may encourage excessive play’. It certainly seems as if the high wagering tide is turning.

There’s never been a better – or easier – time for players to find a low wagering casino. Keep your spidey sense about you – if the promotion seems too good to be true, it probably is. And, most importantly – have fun. After all, that’s what online gambling should be all about.