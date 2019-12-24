888 Casino Extends its Partnership with Leading Casino Software Developer Eyecon

888 Casino seals an extension if its partnership with Eyecon, a leading casino software developer. 888 is one of the most popular online gaming companies in the industry. They partnered with Eyecon more than 15 years ago with Eyecon’s content first showcased on 888’s Dragonfish platform. One of Eyecon’s most popular slot titles, Temple of Iris, launched back in 2003 and is still, to this day, one of the most popular online slots to date.

888’s Senior Vice President, Guy Cohen said the partnership they have built with Eyecon over the years has been an incredible one. 888 is proud to call their partnership a lifelong one with the two consistently raising the bar for the deliverance of an extreme gaming experience. They will continue to build on their partnership and charter a new course along the way as they strengthen their offerings across the industry.

Eyecon’s Founder, Scott Murray commented on the longstanding and extension of their partnership with 888 saying they are excited to excel and prove their demand on the bingo platform and longevity of the popular game choices. They are thrilled to extend the strong partnership with 888 Casino and its products and look forward to the expansion of their continued success.