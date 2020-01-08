888 Holdings Says They are Right on Track with its 2019 Expectations

888 Holdings expressed they were right on track with its expectations for 2019 with achieving boosted revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization.

888 said their boosted revenues for December were a record. The operator didn’t disclose figures, but they did post an update saying during the 12 months to the last day of December 2019, they were underpinned by the success of its Orbit casino platform and their expanded growth with sports betting activities.

888 says they are going to focus on geographical performances this new year with it continuing to increase its revenue across the UK market. 888 expressed a strong growth performance in Italy for the second half of 2019. 888 noted that for the Spanish market revenues were impacted because of its competitors’ shared poker liquidity networks between Spain, France and Portugal.

888 Holdings confirmed that 2020 will be bigger and better than ever with several new product features to be launched, and the roll out of their final-phase poker platform. 888’s Chief Executive commented on how encouraged the company is with the growth in new customers. The company hit a record with more than one million new customers signing up with their brand last year.