ACMA Set to Block Nine Illegal Offshore Gambling Websites

The Australian Communications and Media Authority is set to block nine illegal offshore gambling websites through ISP blocking.

The Authority is also urging Australian consumers to withdraw their money from the nine websites effective immediately. There have been more than 75 complaints submitted to the Authority regarding each of the nine said websites, all in which are available for Australian players.

The Authority investigated each of the websites and found that they have been operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The Authority stated they will do what they can to protect Australians against illegal gambling services. Since 2017 there have been more than 90 illegal offshore operators who have left the market when the Authority started enforcing new gambling rules regarding illegal offshore websites.

Roo Casino, AuSlots, Xbet, Top Bet and Casino Dingo, are some of the blocked, or soon to be blocked gambling sites. The ACMA has always published a Register of licensed gambling services so consumers can reference the list before signing up and playing. The blockage comes after Emu Casino was blocked from offering their services November of last year.