All the Tricks to Take Advantage of Online Slots

Slots are probably one of the most random and luck-dependent games of chance. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some tricks to improve our results when playing.

The truth is that slot machines are programmed in such a way that they only win between 3% and 8% of the games, and some studies estimate that the probability of winning is around 18% of the total number of times we play. Therefore, there are no sure strategies for reaching the best online casinos that payout, but there are some recommendations that will help you maximize your profits and minimize your losses. If you want to know what they are, read on.

Choose the right slot machine to play

There has been a lot of talk about the best way to choose the machine to play on, and most of the things that have been said are not very reliable. There are many different types of slot machines, types of bonuses, game systems, etc., that can affect your chances of winning in one way or another. We can’t stop to list them all, but to find out more click here. What we can do is offer you some general recommendations that you can follow to choose the type of machine that can benefit you most when playing:

Choose slots with the highest payout percentage: To find out which ones they are, you can check the reports that online casinos publish or read forums with users’ experiences. In physical slots, the options are to talk with the staff of the games room and with other players, or to watch a particular machine to see if it gives many prizes or not.

Choose the games with the best pay-tables: Almost all online casinos show on their website the payouts they have given in the last hours, specifying the game, how much the player has won and sometimes how much he had bet. This information is very useful, since you can study which games are more advantageous and give more money.

Play in casinos better than in bars, if you are going to play in physical machines. In general, casinos offer much better payouts than bars.

Avoid progressive machines, as the chances of getting the jackpot are almost the same as winning the lottery.

Take advantage of bonuses and promotions

Today, most online casinos usually offer welcome bonuses and loyalty programs to attract new users and encourage existing ones to keep playing. These promotions can be very varied: from getting a bonus to try out the games without having to make an initial deposit, to doubling your first deposit or getting a share of the losses back. Taking advantage of this type of bonus is very interesting to have less losses and have a higher amount to bet with. However, be aware of their conditions, as there are usually certain restrictions to be able to collect the profits.

Set a budget and don’t exceed it

To play responsibly, it is very important that you decide how much you are willing to bet before you start playing. And, whatever happens, do not exceed this amount. Some tricks that can help you not to overspend are: only carry cash if you play physical slots, put a post-it on the machine or computer screen with the maximum you are willing to spend so you don’t lose sight of it, don’t play under the influence of alcohol or even contact the casino (customer service) to limit your deposits.

Change your game when you win

The best thing is, if a slot machine has given you enough money, don’t keep insisting on it, as you probably won’t get another big prize in that one. Especially if you play a progressive machine and are lucky enough to get the jackpot, you will get very little if the score goes back to zero. It’s best to switch and try a different machine. Also, we recommend that you don’t keep betting the money you win. Put the winnings aside and don’t use them to bet, or you’ll end up with empty pockets.