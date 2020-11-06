Are Casino Bonuses Worth It?

You probably come across many casino offers, bonuses, and deals every day. Some of them, perhaps most, seem too good to be true. An ad that promises you a 200% bonus for a $50 deposit, for instance, may look suspicious.

While there are many scams and ‘get rich quick’ schemes out there, most casino offers are often legitimate. Casinos can afford to give generous bonuses for one reason: the market is very competitive.

Online casinos are consistently upping their game. They do this by offering better and bigger bonuses and getting creative in how they reach the customer.

However, there is always a catch in every offer. It is up to you, to find out what the catch is, and to determine whether it is worth the effort and investment.

Understand the Terms and Conditions

Before you jump on and grab a casino offer, you need to know how these bonuses work. There is a price you have to pay before you can ‘earn’ it. Every bonus offer is made up of at least three elements:

The wagering requirements of the bonus, such as limitations to specific games. The minimum percentage of the bonus you must wager. How much the house will earn from the bonus.

All the requirements are often listed in the fine print of the bonus acceptance offer. The dreaded bonus requirements may be an obstacle between your bonus and you, but they are usually reasonable enough for you to earn from them.

Getting Value for Money

Not all casino bonuses are the same. The different requirements explain why you come across so many types of bonuses. Each one often targets different kinds of players, and offer varying value for money and effort.

The most valued bonuses are No Deposit Bonuses and Welcome Bonuses. The wagering requirements are minimal and you will make little to no deposits before you can use them or redeem winnings from them.

The key to making the most of casino bonuses is to see the underlying value beneath all the bells and whistles. While every casino strives to offer value, some have more to offer based on the type of bonus. Look at Lucky Nugget casino for example, this review shows just how beneficial casino bonuses can be.

What Kind of a Player Are You?

Your expectations may as well determine the decision of whether to take a casino bonus. If you are a casual player who plays slots to pass the time, then a free spins bonus may be just what you need. A high-roller bonus would not mean much to you.

Bonuses are structured for specific types of players. The right bonus could enable you to find value or lose money.

Understand that the casino may restrict some bonuses to specific games based on their house edge. In this respect, games with a low house edge such as Blackjack are often not included in games with which you can play with the bonus.

So Should You Grab that Bonus?

The terms and conditions of a bonus are long, and to some people, jargon-laden. To make it easy for you to decide whether the bonus is valuable enough for you, consider these three key points:

How much do you need to deposit to redeem the bonus? If you can afford it, calculate how much of the total sum including the bonus you must wager before you can withdraw your winnings. Will you be able to play your favorite game with the bonus offer? If not, how enthusiastic are you about trying or learning the new games with which you can play the bonus? Are there any additional restrictions on the bonus amount, the time limit to use the bonus, or maximum cashout cap? If so, do they work for you?

Picture this: you come across an irresistible bonus promising a 100% match, low 10x wagering requirements. If you can wager the amount on your favorite game, then this would be an irresistible offer you must take.

If you are required to deposit a minimum of $20 to redeem such an offer, then the casino is promising to turn it into $4,000 worth of playing credit.

In Summary

While casino bonuses are packaged and often marketed as free money, they are not. Despite the price you have to pay to find value in them, with a proper strategy, they can be of real value to you.

Note, however, that the largest bonus does not always offer the most value. You must evaluate each offer you come across based on potential rewards to you before you can redeem it.