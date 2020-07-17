Are Pay By Phone Bill Casino Sites Safe

As online casino sites continue to flourish in a post-COVID 19 world, the fact is that more of us than ever before are going to online casinos in search of fun, thrills and big cash wins!

One of the newest capabilities these sites have is the ability to pay for your gambling via phone bill. Although to some this might sound strange and potentially worrying, the reality is that some of the world’s biggest online casino sites offer pay by phone bill methods.

In this article, we will tackle the question of whether pay by phone bill casino sites are safe. From the sites currently offering this method to exactly how it works, we will take a deep dive into this exciting topic.

Let’s take a look at the first item on our list of reasons why pay by phone bill casino sites are safe.

The biggest casinos on earth offer the pay by phone bill method

The best possible endorsement we can give of the pay by phone bill method is that it is now a regular sight at some of the globe’s biggest online casino sites. This proves that the majority of sites to offer this method are safe!

Bet 365, Bet Victor, 888 and many more huge names all provide the pay by phone bill method to customers, so it is safe to say that the majority of sites offering the pay by phone casino method are indeed secure, safe places to play.

What is the pay by phone bill method?

Although to some players it may sound like a novelty or even strange method of funding online casino fun, the reality is that the pay by phone bill payment method is a simple, efficient way to play online.

Essentially, the pay by phone bill casino payment method allows users to add the amount they deposit into their online wallet onto their next phone bill. So, rather than taking the money directly out of your bank, this method allows to pay the amount as part of your upcoming phone bill instead.

This means you can play now and pay later at online casinos and bookmakers with the pay by phone bill method!

When you use this method, you can add £100 to your casino wallet and simply pay this amount extra on your next phone bill. So, if you usually pay £20 per month for your phone contract, your next bill will come to £120 with the addition of the money you used to fund your online gambling fun.

Overall, it can be said that pay by phone bill casino sites are very safe. Not only is the method popular with some of the world’s biggest sites, yet the very nature of the payment method itself removes the need to transfer sensitive financial and personal information to a site.

This means that you will be ultra-safe at a pay by phone bill casino site no matter which one you choose. Remember, gamble responsibly and have fun!