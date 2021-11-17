Are Video Poker Machines Rigged?

Casino games offer an enjoyable way to try and win some money, but you may have a niggling doubt about how fair they are.

The good news is that there are some easy ways to make sure that you only play games that are fair and transparent.

What RNG and RTP Mean?

There are two key terms you need to know when looking for online casino games; RNG and RTP. They show that a video poker game has been professionally developed and can be trusted to give a fair outcome every single time.

RNG stands for random number generator. It is a complex piece of software that ensures every single card is dealt on a completely random basis, meaning that you can’t get cheated out of a royal flush or another type of winning hand. All good casino games have an RNG built into them, although this isn’t something that you can see when playing.

The RNG used in a game has to be checked thoroughly by the company that develops it, to see that it works smoothly and accurately to give unpredictable results time after time. They will also get a recognized third-party testing agency to run it through rigorous tests over thousands of games before releasing the game.

As for the RTP, this stands for return to player and it is the percentage of the total amount of bets made that should be paid out to players. The closer this number is to 100%, the higher your chances are of winning, at least in theory.

As with the RNG, this is something that has to be tested thoroughly, in order to provide an accurate number. However, you should bear in mind that it is based on thousands of games, so you probably won’t get the same percentage of your money back that is listed as the overall RTP.

The more you play, the closer you should get to the game’s RTP. This is based on the law of large numbers, which tells us that the average outcome should get closer to the expected result of an experiment or activity the more it is carried out.

Choose a Reputable Casino

Having looked at the most important parts of a professional casino game that can be trusted to be fair, it is now a matter of looking for a casino that you trust.

Checking out some online reviews is a good way to see what other people think of them, as any problems with fairness should appear in these reviews. Click here to try out this one from Bovada who has very positive reviews: www.bovada.lv/casino/video-poker

You could also look to see if the casino has been operating for a long time, as this is clearly a good sign that they offer a service that people like and trust. Poor casinos don’t tend to last very long before closing down, while a solid casino can carry on operating for years.

Another option to consider is that of looking at a casino’s site to find out their information on things like security and licensing. This will let you see how professional they are and how seriously they take your security while you play. A good casino won’t expose you to unfair or rigged games.

Look for a Well-Known Developer

Enter a few online casinos and you will see that they offer video poker games from different developers or created using their own software. The truth is that a lot of these games look very similar and have rules that don’t really vary all that much, which can make it seem that there are no differences at all between them.

However, where they can vary is in the fairness and transparency of the payouts. If you play on a popular, highly-respected casino you will expect the games to be fair, while you will want to check out the providers closely if you are planning on playing on a new casino or one that you aren’t yet sure about.

Try a Demo Game or Two

Possibly the best way to set your mind at ease once you choose a game is to try a demo version of it. Not all casinos offer this option but it is definitely a good option if you want to see how the game plays out.

You will be able to check the RTP in this way and see that you get winning hands as well as losing ones. Of course, since the game is random you won’t get the same results every time. But trying a few demo games should help you to feel at ease about trying it with real money stakes.

Summary

Video poker machines are completely fair, providing that you choose a good casino to play in. The use of RNGs ensures a fair, unpredictable outcome every time, while the RTP lets you get an idea of how much you can expect to receive in winnings.