Macau is the hottest place on Earth to gamble. If you are a fan of the slots, table games or poker, without question Macau should be top of your bucket list.

Las Vegas my get all of the headlines, but in terms of the money generated year in, year out, it doesn’t come close to the casinos of Macau.

It’s an experience like nothing else in the world. So, with all this in mind, here are some awesome casinos to visit in Macau that will have you coming back for more.

1. The Venetian

The Venetian, Macau, is the largest casino on Earth. You will recognize the name from its Las Vegas counterpart, but it is more than twice its size!

Once you get close to this gorgeous casino, you will feel its unique aura and notice everything has been built to provide the luxury experience. They have even gone as far as having a gondola and having you serenaded by the gondolier to create the real-Venice feel.

The inside is no different – especially the casino floor! As mentioned it’s the biggest casino in the world, with more than 370,000 square feet of gaming space to enjoy. To put this into perspective, the gaming space is about half the size of the Queen of England’s Windsor Castle.

You will find more than 600 gaming tables that feature all your favorites and over 1,500 slots that can have you playing for hours.

As you’d then expect, The Venetian, Macau has more than enough room to keep you for the night, with 3,000 suites to rest and recharge before the next night out at the tables. The rooms are just as fancy as the casino itself, with the decor designed to replicate the feel of the Canal Grande.

2. The Wynn Palace

As reported by Forbes, Macau’s casino revenue is on the rise. One awesome casino that is profiting from this increase is The Wynn Palace. It’s one of the newer properties in town so you can expect to enjoy a more modern feel to the vibe. You arrive at this property via rail and transported across the 8-acre man-made lake, known for spectacular water shows and beautiful views, via gondola.

Once you step inside, there are more than 400 tables and over 1,000 slots to play. For those of you that prefer to play at higher stakes, The Wynn Palace has 60 exclusive gaming tables where you can play for as much as you want.

This Macau casino has over 1,700 villas, suites and rooms. There is also Macau’s largest spa to enjoy in the downtime, giving you another reason to chill out and stay here.

3. The Grand Lisboa

Alex Denholm, partner at Ghost Betting, explains why this is such an awesome casino to visit in Macau:

“The Casino Lisboa, built by billionaire Stanley Ho, was built back in 1970. The Grand Lisboa is just as impressive, featuring 4 floors-worth of gaming space and hundreds of tables and slot machines. It’s a must-visit, even if it’s just for a night.”

So, with all these great games to play, there’s no reason why you wouldn’t have an amazing time at this property. Plus, there are massive table limits so you can find a game no matter how much money you can afford to play with.

To enhance your experience, The Grand Lisboa is home to the Crazy Paris Show that makes its way through the casino floor between 1pm and 9pm.

If that’s not enough for you, take a trip to one of the 6 restaurants – 3 of which offer Michelin Star service. If you’ve never tried fine dining before, now’s your chance. Alternately, if you fancy a quick break from the tables, there’s a gym, outdoor pool, salon and spa to enjoy.

Everything about The Grand Lisboa has been designed with a mind for the finer things in life and the rooms and suites are no different. Macau comes to life at night and there is almost no better view of the city from this property. If you want the best possible look, make sure you book a room on the 11th floor and above – you will not be disappointed!

4. The MGM Macau

This final awesome casino to visit in Macau may be last on this list but don’t let that position fool you. There was much interest when The MGM Macau opened its doors back in 2007, mainly due to its links to MGM Las Vegas.

Not to be mistaken for the MGM Cotai that has just recently opened, MGM Macau has more than lives up to its famous name. Even its location, the Macau Peninsula, is premium. Upon entry to The MGM Macau, you are greeted by original Salvador Dali sculptures at the entrance, alongside other exquisite local art pieces.

It’s rather big too. The casino space covers more than 250,000 square feet, making it one of the biggest casinos in Macau as well as being one of the best. With over 1,200 tables ranging from blackjack and roulette to craps and baccarat, there is more than enough to keep you going all night long.

When you’re done playing, stay at one of the 585 guest rooms and make the most of your time there. Some of the suites have an amazing sea view, so if you’re going with your partner, it will only add to the romance.

Of course, there are lots of activities to do the next morning aside from gambling at The MGM Macau. To name one, the Tria Spa will keep you calm and relaxed before your next night out. Also, sit by the outdoor pool and enjoy the sunshine or take a dip to cool off.

To round off your trip, MGM Macau is home to the Grande Praca. Since Macau has a rich Portuguese heritage, it’s only fitting that you visit. In the words of the casino, Grande Praca “serves as the property’s central plaza, a bright, bustling hub that connects guests with the very best of MGM Macau: fine dining, entertainment, events, meetings, shopping and the elegant comfort of a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort.”