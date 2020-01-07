Belgian Gaming Commission Criticises Gambling Advertising in Football

Belgian Gaming Commission Criticizes the Prominence of Football Gambling Advertising during 2019 Jupiler Pro League Playoffs

According to a recent report, new introductions to gambling advertising restrictions will be on their way soon. The report, issued by the BGC, said that gambling advertisements were found to be widespread with Belgian football. The BGC says this is thanks to the Unibet’s sponsorship of the Jupiler Pro League and several other clubs that are sponsored by gambling groups and operators.

The report also noted that clubs in Belgian advertise gambling through their sponsor’ logos across club websites quite frequently, as well as on social media feeds. The prominence of gambling advertising is a problem with the actions convincing viewers that gambling is a part of sports. An increase with gambling activity has been observed on playing days during the play-offs which results in an abundant of advertisements.

The BGC’s report concluded that there is a strong relationship between gambling and football, and this, combined, can give the public the wrong impression that can lead to gambling behavior normalizations. It’s necessary to know if quantitative restrictions on advertisements will maximize and elaborate targeted control.