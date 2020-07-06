Best Android Apps for Sports Betting Fans

It’s been a year like no other and in terms of sport, it’s been one that has seen postponements aplenty. Gradually though, the sporting world is coming back to life and that means getting your hands on a betting app is even more important than ever.

The bonus with sports betting sites is that they cover a wide range of sports and from all over the world. That means plenty of betting opportunities, even some are a bit obscure. Who imagined that when betting on the football this year, we’d be cheering on FC Slutsk and Belshina in the Belarus Premier League? Which are the bet android apps that we can get to follow all the sporting action?

Ladbrokes

You need to be able to trust any bookmaker that you register with. That’s the case for sure with Ladbrokes who are he oldest bookies in the business. They offer their customers betting opportunity after betting opportunity 24/7. All the top sports are covered and there is never a dull moment with exciting in-play action on everything from football to snooker.

Coral

Here’s another experienced bookmaker who are just six years away from celebrating their centenary. Their app is easy to use and has all the main features of their desktop site. That means lots of in-play betting opportunities and just like the other apps mentioned on this list, there’s live streaming too. Imagine the excitement of following your bets and watching the games too.

bet365

With a massive adverting presence, bet365 offer their customers a fantastic service. They have a welcome offer that sees you receiving as much as £100 in bet credits. There are plenty of sporting events for you to use those on. The Bet365 app has lots of other promotions too, especially for football and tennis. Plenty of support is offered to their customers which is always good to see with so much happening on their app.

bwin

bwin are relatively new compared to some of the other apps mentioned in this article. They were only founded in 1997 but boy have they been successful since them. Their app is easy to use and they offer highly competitive odds on a fantastic range of sporting events. With a VIP loyalty scheme, you will want to be playing on this app as much as possible. There are no problems with financial transactions, and they accept crypto currencies too.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power is a company that is always coming up with new ideas, often with their tongue firmly in their cheek. They have a fantastic range of promotions on offer with everything from the offering of free bets to enhanced odds. With lots of live streaming to keep you entertained, this is an app that you will truly find to be essential. Special features include cash out, allowing you to end your bet before the event reaches its natural conclusion. You can also use their bet builder to create your own special bets.