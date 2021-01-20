Best Casino Promotions in Michigan in 2021

In December 2019, Michigan legalized online casinos and other forms of online gambling as Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an online gambling bill into law. Since then, no online casinos have actually launched, but they’re expected to start going live from early 2021. For now, several sites have been confirmed but are yet to go live as the details involving restrictions and regulations are still being worked out.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board is in charge of regulating online gambling. It’s this organization that sets the rules on how and where gambling can take place in the state of MI. The state allows all forms of online gambling, though you must be at least 21 years old to bet on sports or casino games. On top of that, you must be within the state borders to place a bet, although you don’t have to be a resident of Michigan. While no online casinos have gone live yet, we do know Michigan gambling online is now fully legal.

Casinos Expected to Go Live in 2021

Although the launch of online casinos in Michigan hasn’t happened yet, it’s expected that they’ll be available to play in early 2021. So far, multiple sites have been confirmed and have already received their licenses from the Michigan Gaming Control Board. All that’s left is to iron out a few details before you can load up one of these sites and play casino games.

Currently confirmed sites expected to launch this year include:

Betrivers – Betrivers already has multiple sportsbooks across several US states, and an online casino live in Pennsylvania. The gambling brand is expected to launch a new online casino in MI soon and will most likely offer a similar playing experience to the PA site. In PA, players who sign up to Betrivers can claim a 100% bonus on their first deposit, giving them an extra $250 to play with.

BetMGM – BetMGM has recently launched online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Michigan players are expected to have their own BetMGM casino to play at soon. BetMGM offers a $10 no deposit offer, as well as a 100% matched deposit bonus up to a maximum of $1000.

Bet365 – A big name in Europe, Bet365 has launched its first American US casino in New Jersey. The casino is expected to launch in MI later this year and will bring big bonuses and loads of great games to Michigan. Bet365 will also offer sports betting, including on Michigan football.

DraftKings – So far, the fantasy sports brand has launched online casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. DraftKings will be coming to Michigan in early 2021, bringing a mobile app and a fantastic no deposit offer. New players can claim $45 when they first sign up to DraftKings.

Types of Casino Promotions

Online casinos often offer promotions as a way to encourage new players to sign up. These bonuses, known as welcome offers or welcome bonuses, are a great way to boost your bankroll when you first start playing. Popular casino bonuses available at US online casinos include:

Free spins – Free spin bonuses are fairly self-explanatory. These unlock a certain number of free spins on selected online slots, letting players try out some new games for free. Free spins are usually part of a larger welcome package, often provided alongside a matched deposit or no deposit offer.

Matched deposit – When you make a first deposit at an online casino, you’ll often be able to claim a matched deposit bonus. This gives you a certain bonus depending on how much you deposit. In most cases, it will give you 100%, effectively doubling the amount of cash you have to play with.

No deposit bonus – The easiest type of bonus to claim, this offer gives players a reward simply for signing up. Once you’ve created your account, the bonus will be ready for you to use, either in the form of free spins or a small amount of bonus cash.