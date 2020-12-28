Best Slot Games of 2020

2020 might not have been the best year for those that liked to get out and socialise due to widespread lockdowns.

However, it has been a great year for those who like to stay in and spin reels! Developers turned up the heat to produce a fantastic selection of online slots and here are five of the very hottest new slot games in 2020.

Spartacus Megaways

WMS went large in the follow up to their original Gladiator slot with Spartacus Megaways. Pushing the popular game engine on license from BTG to its limit, Spartacus Megaways is capable of producing 1,000,000 ways to win! It also comes with an excellent bonus game full of revealing red curtains…

Stats

Set up: 6 reels

RTP: 96.32%

Max win: 12,500x

Hades Gigablox

Yggdrasil’s first Gigablox slot Lucky Neko was an okay use of the reel new mechanic, but Hades blew the doors off. In a highly atmospheric slot, players head to the underworld so see what the incredible Gigablox system is capable of.

Stats

Set up: 6 reels / 50 paylines

RTP: 96%

Max win: 11,219x

Money Train 2

Relax Gaming followed up on their smash hit Money Train 2 with a slot that is even more volatile and lucrative than the first. Fortunately, players get more features in the base game than before, and there is even a buy option to go straight to the insane bonus game.

Stats

Set up: 5 reels / 40 paylines

RTP: 96.4%

Max win: 50,000x

Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

Another amazing sequel released in 2020 was Gonzo’s Quest Megaways by developer Red Tiger Gaming. The original is an iconic slot all players have tried once, while the follow up received a huge boost by the inclusion of the Megaways game system.

Stats

Set up: 6 reels / 117,649 ways to win

RTP: 96%

Max win: 20,000x

Mysterious

Developer Pragmatic Play tried something a little different to great success in their spooky slot, Mysterious. Set in a haunted manner, players benefit from several thrilling bonus games, in one of the best looking slots to come from this accomplished studio.

Stats

Set up: 4-6 reels / 256-4096 win ways

RTP: 96.5%

Max win: 20,000x

Wrap up

There you have it players, five of the best slots to hit the shelves in 2020. There were a ton of good ones, and picking five was tough indeed! It was also a standout year for new operators who opened their doors in 2020. All round, a solid year for players who are spoiled for great betting options.